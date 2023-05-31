ARA Reminds Councillors Of Ratepayer Protection Pledge They Signed

Last year, a number of candidates in the Auckland Council elections signed the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance (ARA) Ratepayer Protection Pledge. The Pledge stated:

“I [candidate’s name] pledge to all Aucklanders that I will not vote for any new targeted rates nor any measure that will increase the total average burden of rates, levies, and other compulsory Council charges above the rate of CPI Inflation.”

Six of those candidates have since been elected, and ahead of the mayor’s revised budget proposal announcement, the ARA would like to remind them of that promise.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:

“Inflation is still sky-high, and Auckland households are doing it tough. It is more important than ever that the Council commits to not hiking rates above inflation.

“When there are so many other options on the table, there’s no excuse for slapping this burden onto hard-working Aucklanders. Councillors’ first option should be cutting back Auckland’s swollen bureaucracy. The Council Controlled Organisation budget is already well over half a billion dollars.

“Councillors should put a freeze on hiring non-essential staff. Cut back on the hundreds of millions spent on consultancy fees across the Council. And suspend Auckland Unlimited’s economic development activities, which have been shown to have next to no effect on the Auckland region’s growth.

“Finally, sell off the Council’s shares in Auckland Airport and use this money to pay down some of the city’s $11.7 billion in debt. This alone would save over $100 million a year in interest payments, which is far more than the Council receives in dividends.

“We hope that those councillors who made a promise to the people of Auckland during the election to be on the side of ratepayers and keep any increase to total rates, levies and charges below inflation will honour that commitment.”

© Scoop Media

