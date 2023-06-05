Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kapa Haka Rangatira Amongst Those Honoured On King’s Birthday

Monday, 5 June 2023, 8:26 am
Press Release: Willie Jackson

Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa taki tini

‘My success is not mine alone, but that of the people”

 

The King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours list 2023 celebrates Māori from all walks of life, reflecting the achievements of those who have made a significant contribution to the community, Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson said.

Tā Selwyn Parata, of Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tahu, has been appointed as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to Māori. Tā Selwyn has been a trustee of Te Runanga o Ngāti Porou since 1987 and its successor, Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou, since 2012, serving as deputy chair and then chair from 2015.

He was a member of Te Haeata who successfully negotiated Treaty of Waitangi claims on behalf of his tribe. He later led the negotiations between the Crown and Ngāti Porou culminating in the Ngā Rohe Moana o Ngā Hapu o Ngāti Porou Act 2019.

“Tā Selwyn has also made a substantial contribution as chair of the Te Matatini Board – under his guidance, we have seen this amazing national Kapa Haka festival thrive to become the national celebration it is today,” Willie Jackson said.

“Under his leadership, the profile and financial position of Te Matatini has seen significant growth, now showcasing kapa haka on the national and international stage.

“Tā Selwyn has been a staunch supporter and advocate for Māori his whole life. It is his passion and unwavering commitment to kaupapa Māori that has led to Te Matatini emerging as one of New Zealand’s premier cultural events.”

Mr Kevin Prime (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Whātua, Tainui), appointed as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, is also recognised for his over 50 years of service on various crown entities, including being a member of the Waitangi Tribunal since 2021.

He is a Life Patron to the Ngāti Hine Health Trust, a commissioner of the Environment Court, vice chairman of Ngā Whenua Rāhui, kaumatua of Foundation North (after serving as the chair) and serving on the governance board of the Bio Heritage National Science Challenge.

“Kevin Prime has made a significant contribution to both Māoridom and the environment. In the environment, his contributions have supported the development of RMA reform and the most successful treatment of Kauri dieback to date,” Willie Jackson said.

“Across the arts, health, governance, science and education sectors Māori continue to make significant contributions to their communities and this nation. I want to congratulate all those who have been recognised for their tireless commitment to our people.”

 

ENDS

 

Media contact: Bronson Wati-Kaye 022 073 1527

