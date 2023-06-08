Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Federated Farmers Release Roadmap To Restore Farmer Confidence

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers have released their policy platform for the 2023 election, setting out a rural roadmap with 12 key policy changes for New Zealand’s next government.

"Kiwi farmers have a great story to tell when it comes to our economic contribution, the jobs we create and the work we do to improve environmental outcomes - yet farmer confidence is at record lows," Federated Farmers President Wayne Langford says.

For the last five years farmers have been living through a period of unprecedented regulatory change. A swathe of new requirements for improving water quality, biodiversity and the climate have taken a real toll on the wellbeing of our rural communities.

"The intent of these regulations may have been good, but the reality of the execution and implementation has been nothing short of disastrous for our farmers. The end result is a long list of highly prescriptive and unworkable rules that tie us up in red tape and heap on unnecessary costs," Langford said.

"Federated Farmers are determined to turn that around, so we’re rolling up our sleeves and bringing some real solutions to the table.

"This election we’re being very clear about what needs to be done to restore farmer confidence, support thriving rural communities, improve environmental outcomes and unlock the potential of our primary sector.

"The best thing about our policy priorities is that they won’t cost the taxpayer a dollar. We’re just asking for the government to get the settings right so farmers have the confidence to invest, grow, and get on with what they do best - farming."

Federated Farmers 12 policy priorities for the next Government:

1. Support better use of technologies

2. Unlock potential through water storage

3. Allow young farmers to access their KiwiSaver

4. Urgently review our methane targets

5. Rethink our ETS Forestry Rules and net-zero target

6. Scrap the Ute tax and fix our infrastructure

7. Give back control to local communities

8. Fix our unworkable freshwater rules

9. Get RMA reform right

10. Simplify Significant Natural Areas

11. Build the farmer workforce

Show fiscal and monetary discipline

You can read the full document here:

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-washing


Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing very seriously indeed. To the point where the massive Saudi investment in all kinds of professional sport may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the kingdom’s terrible human rights record.... More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience in the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences during the should inform future policies and responses. More>>


National: Another False Statement Means Wood Must Go

Revelations that Michael Wood emailed a false answer to media about his pecuniary interests shortly after becoming Transport Minister means the PM must sack him, National’s Paul Goldsmith says. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 