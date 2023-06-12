Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Voting Opens On NZSL Name For Whaikaha – Ministry Of Disabled People

Monday, 12 June 2023, 2:10 pm
Press Release: NZ Sign Language

The New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) Board has announced that voting is open on options for the sign name for Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People.

Whaikaha will be the first ministry in New Zealand to have a name in all three of our official languages.

NZSL Board Chair Rhian Yates, said “Sign names are part of Deaf culture and are gifted by the Deaf community to organisations and people.”

“Three options have been developed by an NZSL expert group with people from NZSL Board, te rōpū Kaitiaki, Deaf Aotearoa, Deaf Action and the Deaf Studies Research Unit (DSRU) at Victoria University of Wellington.

One option reflects the name of Whaikaha, which is based on people’s strengths and means 'to have ability' or 'to be enabled'. The second option uses finger spelling of Whaikaha. The third option represents the logo of Whaikaha, which reflects the rātā tree that grows with the support of another tree until it gains the strength to be self-sustaining and the Ministry’s whakatauki.

“The NZSL Board welcomes all Deaf people to help decide which sign name should be used as the official sign name for Whaikaha. We are respecting Deaf culture by asking only Deaf people to vote.

“Deaf organisations will email members a survey link to vote. This will include the national Deaf Education Centre, Ko Taku Reo, to ensure Deaf students can take part.

“This is a historic moment for Deaf people and for Aotearoa. We encourage Deaf people across the motu to take part in recognising the value of NZSL,” said Rhian Yates.

Voting is open from 8 – 21 June 2023. Deaf people who don’t get a link can email nz_sign_language@whaikaha.govt.nz to take part.

