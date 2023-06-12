Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Importance Of Gaining Informed Consent And Maintaining Standards Of Practice During Massage 20HDC01152 And 20HDC02080

Monday, 12 June 2023, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall has found a massage therapist in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for his actions with two female consumers.

The two women received full body massages from the massage therapist two months apart. Following their massages the women separately alleged the massage therapist had touched them inappropriately and behaved inappropriately. Both women reported finding this massage therapist’s practice different to previous massages and suffered distress afterwards.

Ms Wall found the massage therapist breached Right 6(1) of the Code, for failing to provide information to both women about the intended techniques and sites that would be massaged.

Right 6(1) gives consumers the right to information that a reasonable consumer in those circumstances would expect to receive. Due to inadequate information, the consumers were unable to give informed consent to the massage, which meant the massage therapist also breached Right 7(1) of the Code.

"I consider that [the massage therapist] failed to communicate adequately with the consumers prior to their massages," Ms Wall said. "It is not sufficient to assume that a client has given informed consent because they do not object to specific actions at the time."

Additionally, Ms Wall said: "The massages did not meet accepted standards, and the standard of draping of both consumers was inadequate to maintain their privacy, comfort and dignity." Consequently, the massage therapist breached Right 1(2) of the Code which gives consumers the right to have their privacy respected.

Ms Wall noted that the massage therapist is bound by the Code, whether or not they belong to any professional association or similar body.

Ms Wall considered that by holding himself out to be a massage therapist and providing massage services for a fee, the massage therapist was required to meet the standards of a professional massage therapist, which in this case, were the ethical principles set out in the Massage New Zealand Code of Ethics.

In failing to meet the Massage New Zealand Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice, Ms Wall found the massage therapist breached Right 4(2) of the Code, which gives consumers the right to services that comply with legal, professional, ethical, and other relevant standards.

Ms Wall referred the massage therapist to the Director of Proceedings. Additionally, she recommended that the massage therapist:

- Re-join Massage New Zealand, the professional association for qualified massage therapists.

- Attend a counselling course to learn effective listening skills.

- Update his first aid certificate, within three months of the date of this report.

The case highlights the importance of massage therapists maintaining relevant codes of ethics and standards of practice at all times so that consumers feel safe and empowered to raise concerns that may arise during treatment.

Editors notes

The full report of this case can be viewed on HDC’s website - see HDC's ' Latest Decisions'.

Names have been removed from the report to protect privacy of the individuals involved in this case.

The Commissioner will usually name providers and public hospitals found in breach of the Code unless it would not be in the public interest or would unfairly compromise the privacy interests of an individual provider or a consumer. More information for the media, including HDC’s naming policy and why we don't comment on complaints, can be found on our website here.

HDC promotes and protects the rights of people using health and disability services as set out in the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights (the Code).

In 2021/22 HDC made 402 recommendations for quality improvement and providers complied with 98% of those recommendations.

Learn more: Education Publications

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 