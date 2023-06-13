Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Students Rally In Support Of Teachers, Demanding Fair Pay, Better Working Conditions, And An End To Subject Cuts

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 12:49 pm
Press Release: We Back Our Kaiako

Pōneke, Aotearoa - On June 21st, from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm, students from secondary schools across Pōneke will gather at Parliament to stage a powerful protest in support of their teachers. With placards held high and voices united, these passionate students will demand fair pay, better class sizes and workload for teachers, and an end to subject cuts going on at Te Herenga Waka, Victoria University of Wellington. This demonstration seeks to highlight the essential role teachers play in shaping the future and advocate for the necessary changes that will positively impact the quality of education.

Under the banner of unity, the students of Pōneke are joining forces with their kaiako taking part in industrial action currently. Their aim is to draw attention to the pressing issues faced by teachers and demonstrate unwavering support for the dedicated individuals who have tirelessly nurtured their educational growth.

The demands put forth by the students are threefold:

  1. Fair Compensation: We demand that our teachers receive fair and equitable compensation corresponding with their qualifications, experience, and the crucial work they perform. Adequate salaries are essential to attract and retain highly skilled educators, thereby enhancing the overall quality of our education.
  2. Better Working Conditions: We request a reduction in the excessive workload that teachers currently endure. Large class sizes and an overwhelming number of responsibilities hinder their ability to provide individual attention and deliver quality instruction. By decreasing class sizes and offering larger amounts of non-contact time, we can enhance teacher effectiveness and our learning outcomes.
  3. An End to Subject Cuts: Students are deeply concerned about recent subject cuts that have limited their educational opportunities. We believe that a well-rounded education should include a diverse range of subjects. We want the government to make up the shortfall in funding to prevent subject cuts in tertiary education. Future teachers will not be drawn to the profession if their education options are being cut or subject to reconsideration.

This protest reflects the students' commitment to standing up for their teachers and the importance of education in society. By raising their voices collectively, they hope to inspire change and encourage policymakers to prioritize the well-being of teachers and the overall improvement of the education system.

The protest is expected to attract a significant turnout, featuring students from multiple year levels and educational backgrounds. They will address the crowd, amplifying our teachers' demands and highlighting the need for immediate action.

Members of the press are invited to attend the protest and witness the determination and unity of students as they voice their support for teachers. Interviews with student organizers and participants will be available upon request.

Event Details:

Date: June 21, 2023

Time: 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm

Location: Parliament Grounds, Pōneke

About We Back Our Kaiako:

We Back Our Kaiako are a student led movement rising to address the need for fairer pay and working conditions for our Kaiako. We want the government to meet our teacher’s demands for fair pay and working conditions, and to intervene and stop subject cuts at Te Herenga Waka, Victoria University of Wellington.

