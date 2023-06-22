The Accessibility For New Zealanders Bill Has Been Reported Back To The House
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 11:51 am
Press Release: Social Services and Community Committee
Today, we made our report back to the House of
Representatives on the Accessibility for New Zealanders
Bill. Our report recommended several changes to the bill
after 10 months of careful consideration.
We wanted to
provide our report and the substantive pieces of advice we
received in the five alternate formats at the same time that
we made our report back to the House.1 We set aside several
weeks after deliberation to allow time for these documents
to be translated into the alternate formats.
However,
we spent more time than expected considering possible
amendments than we anticipated. This reduced the amount of
time we had to allow for our report and the advice we
received to be translated into alternate formats.
We
acknowledge that this means some people may not be able to
access our report and the advice we received for this bill.
We apologise for the delay in providing the alternate
formats for these
documents.
