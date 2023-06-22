Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Accessibility For New Zealanders Bill Has Been Reported Back To The House

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 11:51 am
Social Services and Community Committee

Today, we made our report back to the House of Representatives on the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill. Our report recommended several changes to the bill after 10 months of careful consideration.

We wanted to provide our report and the substantive pieces of advice we received in the five alternate formats at the same time that we made our report back to the House.1 We set aside several weeks after deliberation to allow time for these documents to be translated into the alternate formats.

However, we spent more time than expected considering possible amendments than we anticipated. This reduced the amount of time we had to allow for our report and the advice we received to be translated into alternate formats.

We acknowledge that this means some people may not be able to access our report and the advice we received for this bill. We apologise for the delay in providing the alternate formats for these documents.

