Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

If More Bureaucracy Was The Answer, Every Rental Would Be A Palace Already

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 2:39 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Greens’ predictable policy of putting more bureaucracy on landlords will only serve to take rentals off the market, without doing a thing to boost much needed supply. It also continues the Greens’ damaging approach of singling out and othering groups of people for political gain,” says Act Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“The Greens' ideas amount to increasing the cost of renting out a house with more bureaucracy, and then reducing the benefits with rent control. If your costs go up and the benefits are capped, the net result will be fewer homes for rent, less competition for tenants, and lower quality rental housing. In other words, the opposite of their intention - but economics was never the Greens’ strong suit.

“The Greens’ policy is founded in a fundamental misunderstanding of the most basic economic theory. They seem to believe being tougher on landlords will make renting easier, when it will reduce the number of people who want to rent out houses and the number of houses they rent out.

“If there was a shortage of food, nobody would suggest the solution is making it harder to run a farm. If there was a shortage of cars, nobody would suggest making it harder to import a car. Yet somehow, the solution to a shortage of rental homes is to make it harder to rent out a home.

“If more obligations for landlords was the answer, then the last five years of Healthy Homes, making evictions harder, a 10-year bright line test, and removing mortgage interest deductibility would made New Zealand a renters’ paradise. Instead, things have got worse, and the Greens' policy effectively tells landlords that the beatings will continue until morale improves.

“Perhaps worst of all is the values underlying the Greens’ policy. The subtext is that a group of people have had it too good for too long and need to be taken down a peg or two. That is not the values that underpin a progressive New Zealand united behind good ideas. It misunderstands that landlords and tenants are not class enemies but two groups of people who need each other for a mutually beneficial exchange.

“A more enlightened policy would ask ‘how can the Government make it easier to build a home to rent out, or rent out a home that’s already built?’ The answers are to fund infrastructure better, reform planning laws, and reform building consent laws so it’s easier to build, then make it easier to be a landlord.

“That is where ACT comes in. With economically literate policies that will deliver what is promised. They include:

  • Reforming the RMA on a property rights basis, with the presumption that you can develop your land so long as your immediate neighbours’ property is not unreasonably affected
  • Sharing half the GST collected on new residential builds so that councils have the means and incentive to let building carry on
  • Allowing builders to opt out of council inspections if they have private insurance on new builds, so that new and innovative materials and techniques can be used
  • Reversing anti-landlord policies around evictions, the brightline test, and mortgage interest deductibility so that it’s more attractive to rent out a house and tenants have more choice

“The Greens’ policy is as damaging as it is predictable. It shows how a continued Labour Government propped up by the Greens and Te Paati Māori will leave New Zealand poorer and more divided.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute-by-minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More


Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 