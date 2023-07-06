Therapeutic Products Bill Adds Red Tape Putting Exports At Risk

The country’s largest exporter of medicines, Douglas Pharmaceuticals, says the Health Minister hasn’t listened to feedback and if passed, the Therapeutic Products Bill presents a real risk to New Zealand’s therapeutic product exporters.

The company, which exports hundreds of products to over 45 countries, says it does not support the bill because it requires a New Zealand based mandatory export authorisation for every therapeutic product before it is allowed to be exported, which will add complexity (significant time and costs) plus unnecessary paperwork to the export of products in overseas markets.

All of Douglas’ exported products are required to meet the stringent requirements of regulators around the world, including the European authorities and the US FDA.

Douglas believes a mandatory export authorisation on all therapeutic products for export adds more red tape and is unnecessary to achieve the stated purpose of the Bill which is, “to promote, protect and improve the health of all New Zealanders”.

Douglas Pharmaceuticals Managing Director, Jeff Douglas says “If this Bill is passed in its current form, it risks significant economic harm to those who export therapeutic products, at a time when New Zealand needs the industry most.”

The Health Minister, Dr Ayesha Verrall, claims she has listened to the likes of Douglas and other industry exporters through the select committee process and that the Bill will be implemented in a way that supports those businesses, however Douglas has heard nothing from the Minister nor the Ministry of Health after the company raised concerns about the addition of an export authorisation requirements.

