An Open Letter To Leaders Concerning The UNGA High-Level Meeting Political Declaration

HE Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and The Rt Hon. Helen ClarkOpen letter to leaders and decision-makers responsible for the Political Declaration to be agreed for the 20 September UNGA High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response

Expressing grave concern the opportunity is being wasted

9 July 2023

We write, with bluntness and urgency, as we are gravely concerned that the opportunity presented by the High-Level Meeting and the expected Political Declaration on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response is being squandered.

The current draft of the political declaration, to be the focus of consultations on July 10 and 11, does not express the commitments required of Heads of State and Government to transform the international system of pandemic preparedness and response. Instead, it reads as a health resolution.

We have been clear and consistent in our recommendations regarding governance, equitable access to countermeasures, preparedness and surge finance, the need for clear rules and roles, and for a strong World Health Organization.

We are committed to principles of equity, inclusion, and regional resilience. Our recommendations are intended to ensure that all regions are at the decision-making table and fully benefit from a transformed system.

A key recommendation is to secure sustained highest-level political leadership on pandemic preparedness and response between and during health crises. This is required to ensure protection to health, societies and economies, and to stop outbreaks from becoming pandemics.

Neglecting to invest in multisectoral pandemic preparedness left the door open to COVID-19, which now accounts for an estimated 24 million excess deaths[1] and enduring social and economic consequences.

We are concerned that if Member States only tinker with the language of the draft political declaration and do not request a substantive shift in political ambition befitting the UN General Assembly, the efforts to agree the declaration will be wasted.

We recognize the importance of the ongoing processes in Geneva. Yet, much as we all want the pandemic accord to succeed, this is not guaranteed.

The UNGA High-Level Meeting’s Political Declaration offers a one-time and historic opportunity to commit to lasting and transformative change to pandemic preparedness and response. We call on leaders and decision-makers to make this moment count.

Yours sincerely,

Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

The Right Honourable Helen Clark

Co-Chairs of the former Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response

