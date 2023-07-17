Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have Your Say On Hazardous Substances Infringement Scheme

Monday, 17 July 2023, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Ministry for the Environment (MfE) and the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) are calling for submissions about a proposed infringement scheme for hazardous substances.

The infringement scheme would add an intermediate enforcement tool for lower-level hazardous substance offences.

Proposed infringement fees range from $200 to $3,000, depending on the nature of the offence.

The EPA’s Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement General Manager, Gayle Holmes, says the proposed scheme would give enforcement agencies responsible for hazardous substances an additional tool to more effectively deal with minor or lower-level offences in a more proportionate and timely manner.

"The rules around hazardous substances are there to protect people and the environment from potential harm.

"The current range of enforcement tools under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act is limited to warning letters, compliance orders, or prosecution.

"Being able to issue infringement notices would enable our enforcement officers to respond to certain types of lower-level offending in a manner that is appropriate to the circumstances and hold the offender to account with a fine. Infringement regimes can also act as a deterrent for non-compliance."

Prosecution would continue to be available for more serious offending.

Submissions close at 5pm on 28 August 2023.

Read more about the infringement scheme for hazardous substances.

https://www.epa.govt.nz/public-consultations/open-consultations/infringement-scheme-for-hazardous-substances

