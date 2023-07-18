Be Part Of The 2023 General Election Team

Recruitment is underway for the 2023 General Election.

“The Electoral Commission needs more than 20,000 people from all over the country to help us deliver the election,” says Anusha Guler, the Electoral Commission’s Deputy Chief Executive Operations.

“This is a great opportunity to be part of the election team and support your community to have their say on 14 October.”

The Commission provides training and support to people working on the election, and all jobs are paid. There’s a range of roles, from greeting voters in a voting place and issuing votes, to helping with administrative tasks in an office.

“We’re looking for people who are organised, pay attention to detail, and have great people skills. Whether you want to work for just a day or a few weeks, there are roles available to suit you,” says Anusha Guler.

“A voting place should reflect the community it serves and be run by local people. If you want to build your work experience, and use your skills to help people vote, we’d love to hear from you.”

Applicants can register and apply for roles through work.elections.nz. Jobs are listed by electorate.

