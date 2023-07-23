Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green Party Kicks Off 2023 Election Campaign

Sunday, 23 July 2023, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson kicked off the Green Party’s 2023 election campaign in Wellington today with the release of its campaign video and election slogan, The Time is Now.

“To anyone that is ready to fight for a better, fairer Aotearoa, there is only one question we are asking today: are you with us? If so, get involved. It begins with you. Don’t leave it to chance,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw.

“Green Party election campaigns are powered by people. People coming together organising, knocking on doors, picking up the phone to talk to other people about the issues they care about and what they want to see from the next government.

“That is how elections are won - and that is what we are better at than anyone. We have already got off to the strongest start of any previous campaign, and we intend to build on that over the coming weeks and months. I cannot wait to get out into communities to share our plan to end poverty and guarantee everyone a warm home, and take strong climate action.”

“We are proud of what we have achieved over the last six years in government. We've always known that lasting change wouldn't come quickly or easily. It never does. But we simply cannot afford another term of small steps. Small steps don’t get you very far, and they certainly don’t end poverty or tackle climate change.

“It is only with more Green MPs and Green Ministers around the Cabinet table that we will achieve the urgent change that our communities need right now. That is what we mean when we say the time is now,” says James Shaw said.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson added:

“This campaign cannot only be about the two major political parties and who out of the two Chrises gets to be Prime Minister. This campaign must be about all of us. It must be about what we can do together to improve the lives of millions of people.

“Green Party campaigns are driven by purpose, not the pursuit of power for the sake of it. Whereas most political parties see power as something to win, we think about it as something to share, because we know there is so much more we can accomplish working together.

“Over the last few weeks, people will have gotten a taste for what the Green Party is about this election. Ending poverty, faster climate action, hoki whenua mai, and nature protection. These are the solutions we will take into any post-election negotiations. So if people want to give us the strongest possible hand in those negotiations, then they need to vote for the Green Party.

“We are the only party with a plan, and the political courage, to make Aotearoa better for every single person. With more Green MPs, we can do this.

“We will win this election because we will put together the strongest grassroots campaign we have ever had. Anyone who wants to get involved should. It is going to be so close. Every billboard matters. Every phone call, every conversation, every door knocked on matters. The time is now,” says Marama Davidson.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taxpayers Fund ACT MPs ‘Real Change’ Videos

During the June 2023 advertisements featuring ACT Party MPs started showing up in social media feeds. For those viewers without the benefit of 20/20 vision, it was hard to see the authorisation crest alerting them to the fact that they, the taxpayer, had in-fact paid for these slick well produced videos. ACT MP Chris Baillie’s authorisation statement was so small it appeared the editors behind his video were attempting some sort of world record for font reduction. More

Gordon Campbell: On Sir Roger’s Lament, And The Commonwealth Games

So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned... More>>

 
NZ First: Freedom Of Speech Facing Biggest Threat

New Zealand First’s stance has always been that the government has no place in the nation’s bedrooms. But what has happened today is breathtaking and a serious assault on this country’s democracy and points to a disastrous interference in the upcoming election. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - Taxpayers Fund ‘Real Change’ Ads

The Politics from Canterbury team are joined by Clint Smith to discuss whether ACT’s promotional videos are actually campaign ads paid for by the taxpayer. More

PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More


Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 