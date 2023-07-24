'Let’s Take Back Our Country'

New Zealand First Convention

Rt. Hon Winston

Peters

2pm Sunday 23rd 2023

Mt Smart

Stadium

Eastern Lounge

Ladies and

Gentlemen. Thank you for being here, at New Zealand

First’s campaign launch.

81 days before Election

Day, 69 days before Early Voting begins and 64 days before

Overseas Voting starts, we meet here on a mission to save

our country.

No doubt you’re thinking to yourself

‘what’s in it for me?’. Given the other party slogans

already out there, and one in particular, that is a very

good question.

This election must be about the

economy. Because every issue inevitably comes back to what

we must do and how we pay for it. And there’s the rub,

because so many of the political promises of other parties

being made have no chance of ever being kept.

Why?

Well, if those parties have never delivered what they

campaigned on in better times, they certainly won’t

deliver on them in troubled times.

Remember Henry

Ford’s words – ‘You can’t build a reputation on what

you’re going to do’. Henry Ford built cars that ordinary

people could afford. Right? All manner of politicians today

are promising you a faster horse.

The critical issues

for this election are our economy and cost of living crisis,

our broken health system, our lack of law and order, our

failing education system, and the cost of housing and

rentals.

But if these five areas of crisis are not

enough already, our very democracy is at risk from a rising

tide of racism and separatism, that has given birth to

secret social engineering that you were never warned about

and most certainly never agreed to.

What’s the

evidence for this? It’s the Prime Minister’s bonfire

after he got the job - but the bonfire was for the paper

back copies of Labour’s books, whilst they are saving the

hard bound copies for after the election.

Vehicle

Change

It is clear that a great majority of New

Zealanders, including many Labour voters, don’t want more

of the same. They are hard up against it, with rising costs

everywhere, and no money left over after buying the

essentials.

This majority rightfully expect to have a

voice, yet Wellington is clearly not listening. New

Zealanders are sick of all the changing definitions of

economic and personal income security, and a vacuous goal of

‘wellbeing’, whatever that means. They know that they

are forgotten New Zealanders slogging it out in difficult

jobs and they ask – “where is the promise, where is the

hope, where is the commitment that if we work, save, and be

good citizens then tomorrow will be better for

us”.

And remember many of New Zealand’s present

day well off started as workers. Very few of them inherited

their wealth, and malignant envy is no way to level up

society. There must be rewards for sweat, tears, sacrifice,

and savings. Many of us, and them, do remember from personal

experience what poverty smells, tastes, and feels

like.

Our country’s economic and social malaise did

not happen overnight, but it’s got dramatically worse in

just 33 months.

Too many of our young have no memory

of when our country was a world leader, in health and

education, and house ownership, and personal income the envy

of nearly every other country. Let’s be honest, we have

not delivered for them what our parents delivered for

us.

Ladies and gentlemen, if we don’t change

direction we are certain to end up where we are going -

down. So, be careful about the promises politicians make in

this campaign, and ask this question – if their policies

work, then why didn’t they work the last time they had

power? Remember, ‘if you’re in the desert a mirage can

be fatal’.

The next government must have real

answers for problems economic and social, and not some

ideological experiment where you and our country are the

guinea pigs. Please ask, when and where did their policies

ever work?

New Zealand has not paid its way since

1972. We must have policies in 2023 to grow, earn, and pay

our way in to the future. Not overnight because that is

impossible but improving year on year as other first world

nations, once way behind us, now way ahead of us, have

done.

New Zealand’s Gifted Inheritance

We

have the resources, and we work the second longest hours in

the OECD, so it can’t be the worker’s fault. The fault

line of failure leads to Wellington, and we are going to

have to fix that right here, right now.

How few

commentators said a year ago that New Zealand is heading for

a recession? Less than the fingers on one hand. Not strange

really because most of these touted experts work for banks,

foreign owned banks - and fake confidence is the reason for

their existence.

Today many commentators say we are

‘broke’. But what they never say is we’re broke of

ideas and polices to fix this country’s economy, and

dramatically improve our national income and social

performance. And what some of these experts don’t like, is

being reminded that when we were number one in the world

most of the politicians then had never been to university.

They gaslight such success as “nostalgia”.

Longing

for a past that they say is no longer possible. Well, we say

it is possible again - but not with your

policies.

That’s why when we look abroad, we see

countries that have modernised following the script that

once made us a world leader. Once poor countries like

Singapore, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Ireland and an Island

called Taiwan, transformed their economies to become wealth

creators, maximising added value before exporting,

maximising IT to assist wealth creation, providing great

health systems and educating their people to the max, and

knowing they could only get there with high wage economies -

as we once did.

And they all have three more

features:

They have taxation policies that assist

businesses and workers, not unfairly hinder

them,

businesses and workers, not unfairly hinder them, They have disciplined populations, many with a

police ratio to population less than ours, but far less

crime, and

police ratio to population less than ours, but far less crime, and They regard their people as human capital

where expenditure is necessary investment, not wasteful

cost.

And so did we once, when Parliament was

full of practical people, not university union politicians

who wouldn’t know a real worker if they fell over one, and

don’t know how to fill out a simple ‘profit and loss’

account, or ‘pecuniary interest form’.

If you want

to know who are the most forgotten people in New Zealand

today, it is the kiwi worker – and New Zealand First has

always cared for them.

New Zealand’s Broken Health

System

When we formed New Zealand First 30 years ago,

one of our founding principles was ‘that expenditure on

health, was an investment’ - our country’s human capital

needed to be healthy, and if sick, medically treated as fast

as possible.

In the next three years we are going to

set up a single health system – where need, not race, is

the priority.

To do that, we’re going to

reprioritise government expenditure, provide funding

increases for primary health care, and reassign wasted

resources to urgently deal with hospitals and waiting

lists.

We are going to stop $29 billion plus on

Auckland Light Rail which will not work, and spend it on

items like Emergency Departments and residential care for

the aged. And we are also going to use savings from wasteful

pet projects to get the specialist medical staff, so that

our medico-patient ratios are again first world, not third

world.

And we know that we will only get essential

frontline staff if we pay them properly – and pay them

properly we will.

And as a remit at our conference

yesterday said, Pharmac was set up so politicians could

dodge being held accountable. New Zealand First believes

that New Zealand has long had inferior first world

pharmaceutical delivery. All first world international

comparisons prove that, we are at the bottom of the OCED for

access to medicines, and the eight plus years delay to get

approvals is simply a national disgrace.

All the other

political parties believe in the Pharmac model, we don’t,

because we don’t believe in fobbing off political

responsibility.

So we are going to take money from

wasteful expenditure, to provide innovative lifesaving

medicines quickly, and provide timely access to patients to

developed high cost treatments.

We are going to

provide the new model an extra $1.3 billion on top of the

present $1.2 billion “existing underbudget”.

New

Zealand First is the “Health Party”.

New

Zealand’s Failing Education System

There is much

going wrong with our education system.

Education

Minister Tinetti was recently crowing about student

attendance rising to 60%. It didn’t occur to her, for that

to happen the best schools must be at least 90% and the

worse schools for attendance at 30%. That’s 60,000 plus

truant pupils in any given day, a tsunami of educational

failure at a personal and national level and billions of

wasted taxpayers’ dollars.

New Zealand First’s

policy is to fix that, as common-sense politicians once did,

as long ago as 1877 when they made education

compulsory.

We will not get back to having a leading

economy without first fixing our education system.

We

were at the very top of the education world once. And we

didn’t get there with some of the stupid education

policies we have today.

But once we have properly

trained our young, we must pay our workforce competitive

incomes to keep them here.

New Zealand taxpayers are

paying a fortune to train too many young people who then go

overseas and benefit, for free, some foreign

economy.

New Zealand First has nothing against an

“OE” (Overseas Experience).

But New Zealand First

is most certainly against “OF” – that is, a skilled

workforce “Overseas Forever”.

New Zealand First is

the “Education Party”.

Taxation – Towards An

Export Power House

It is said that there are only two

things certain in life - “death and taxes”.

If we

look at our once great past, and today’s ‘small country

economic world leaders’, they have one thing in common -

they are export power houses - like New Zealand once was.

Iceland, Norway, Finland, Singapore, and Ireland are small

countries maximising added value before exporting,

maximising IT, maximising education, and ensuring that they

pay their workforce high wages.

And we must again

follow that prescription with taxation policies that assist

that outcome.

That’s why we are going to bring in

tax incentives, to promote added value before exports, IT,

and productivity.

That’s why we are going to ensure

that the tax income brackets are adjusted to inflation. That

is New Zealand First’s policy.

We know we can both

lower taxation on business and give higher wages for

workers, with our polices to rapidly double our Gross

National Product.

And for those that say it can’t be

done, we point to countries like Singapore to refute their

myopic ideological mindset. We will announce details over

the next two months.

In this cost of living crisis, we

are going to Exempt Basic Foods, like fresh food,

vegetables, meat, dairy, and fish, from GST.

We

challenge the tax purists, to explain why other First World

countries can do this, and we can’t.

New Zealand

First is the “Sound Economics Party”.

Law and

Order

Three days ago in Auckland, sadly, two innocent

victims lost their lives, police officers were injured, and

ten others were hospitalised. The offender was shot by the

police - a tragedy for his family.

What’s going

wrong with law and order in this country is best described

by the Police Commissioner’s comment who said that the

offender - ‘had not breached his Home Detention

conditions’.

Ladies and gentlemen, he got hold of a

shotgun and right there was a massive breach. And if we

can’t understand as a country what constitutes illegal

behaviour, then we are destined to see it repeated over and

over again.

But even worse, how did someone sentenced

for choking someone almost to death receive just five months

home detention?

How was he able to get home detention

and access to a firearm if he was assessed as being “a

threat to others”?

Our courts are failing us with

these soft sentences that put community safety last, and

offender’s rights and excuses first.

These judicial

failures need an inquiry - just like all those police

officers who now have to be stood down and questioned just

because they did their job and shot someone who was shooting

at innocent people and them.

We want justice and

common sense returned to our country.

New Zealand

First’s says anyone who is a threat to the safety of our

community shouldn’t be on our streets.

Ladies and

gentlemen, the other parties are shouting ‘law and

order’, much like a drunk person leaning against an

evening lamppost at night – for support not illumination.

All the other parties on the right, had a policy of ‘catch

and warn’, and on the left, have a policy of ‘catch and

release’.

They have a record of having frozen police

budgets, closed over thirty police stations, and cutting

frontline police numbers.

How is that being ‘tough

on crime’?

Only one Party has a record of investing

in our police – New Zealand First. We got a massive

increase in frontline police numbers, not once but twice,

when we were in government. And on law and order we are the

only party whose promises you can trust – not on what we

say but on what we have done.

New Zealand First

will:

Designate gangs as terrorist organisations

– like Western Australia and Queensland;

and Establish a dedicated gang prison to minimise

prison recruitment of non gang members.

Most

importantly, to address the causes of crime we have policies

to address real needs – such as enforcing compulsory

education, making housing including public housing

affordable for ordinary families, make health care available

for people who need it, and getting people, who have spent

years on the dole, back to work.

And something else.

Crime, whether its “gang collar, blue collar or white

collar”, we will treat the same. New Zealand First is the

only party that has had the courage over the decades to

expose white collar crime when the rest would

not.

Remember the vitriol that has come our way from

the establishment when we said white collar crime is going

on and we are going to prove to you what is happening –

and prove that to you we did.

New Zealand First is the

“Law and Order Party”.

The Attack On Our

Democracy - Separatism

The first New Zealand election

was in 1854, Māori voting was added in 1867, and women got

the vote in 1893.

As Abraham Lincoln said,

“Democracy is government of the people, by the people, for

the people”. That means one person, one vote, and every

vote of equal value.

Secretly, before 2020 and after,

the Labour, Greens, and Māori Party have launched a

full-scale attack on the essence of

democracy.

Ordinary Māori want safe affordable homes,

ready access to health care, educational escalators for

their young, and first world wages. That is what all

ordinary New Zealanders want, and it’s those four policies

that New Zealand First is committed to delivering on – no

matter what race you are, what church you are, what gender

you are.

Yesterday, in her insightful speech Casey

Costello set out the numerous racist attacks on our

democracy.

And the revisionists agenda is to force all

government and quasi-government agencies into

compliance.

Ordinary Māori never asked for any of

this. Only the elite Māori have.

There is no historic

justification for them, which is why they have set out to

re-write and reconstruct history.

To get to where

these politicians want to take us, they deal in lies,

including these four claims:

That European

arrival ruined the peaceful paradise of Māori,

arrival ruined the peaceful paradise of Māori, That

the Treaty saw Māori begin a partnership with Queen

Victoria,

the Treaty saw Māori begin a partnership with Queen Victoria, That the Treaty was not about Māori

ceding sovereignty,

ceding sovereignty, That the Treaty meant Māori

‘self-government’

Stop for a moment and ask

yourself, whether you’re Māori or non-Māori, can any of

those four statements be remotely true?

Every Iwi

history of the inter-tribal wars makes the ‘Māori Garden

of Eden’ a complete myth. Look at the local Māori history

here.

history of the inter-tribal wars makes the ‘Māori Garden of Eden’ a complete myth. Look at the local Māori history here. If no one in Britain or the UK or the whole

British Empire was in partnership with the Crown on the 5th

of February 1840, then how could it be constitutionally true

that Māori were, two days later?

British Empire was in partnership with the Crown on the 5th of February 1840, then how could it be constitutionally true that Māori were, two days later? The fact is Māori

ceded sovereignty to the Crown when they signed the Treaty.

The Chiefs back then said so, as did many leading Māori

later, including Sir Apirana Ngata, Sir Maui Pomare, and Sir

Peter Buck. Yet today’s elite power-hungry Māori and

their cultural fellow travelers deny history and

fact.

ceded sovereignty to the Crown when they signed the Treaty. The Chiefs back then said so, as did many leading Māori later, including Sir Apirana Ngata, Sir Maui Pomare, and Sir Peter Buck. Yet today’s elite power-hungry Māori and their cultural fellow travelers deny history and fact. All Māori Iwi pre-1840 and well after, were

under the control of their ‘Tino Rangatiratanga’. That

means their Chief’s word was gospel. If there was back

then co-government, which Chief’s word, if different, was

gospel?

The elite’s argument does not stand

the slightest scrutiny. And every ordinary Māori knows

it.

New Zealand First is the “One Standard of

Citizenship Party”.

Social

Engineering

Behind closed doors a small unelected

cabal of opinionated virtue signallers want to “integrate

gender content into the curriculum”. They want to stop the

science curriculum being about physics, chemistry, and

biology, but include sexual and gender education. They have

no authority to be doing this. They never ever asked

you.

This election is about stopping them.

The

government has no place in the nation’s bedrooms - so why

are our school children, from age five, now being taught

about ‘relationships, gender, and sexuality’?

New

Zealand First is going to restore education and stop

indoctrination.

New Zealand First is the “Common

Sense Party”.

Caring For Seniors

In our

country are about 890,000 people who are seniors, who

receive Super and enjoy the tens of thousands of shopping

benefits, plus free travel, that comes from the Gold

Card.

When over the years every political party has

attacked seniors and changed the law to harm their incomes,

one party alone has defended seniors.

In past times of

economic difficulty, the seniors have been the first one the

other parties have attacked.

New Zealand First will

makes sure, as in the past, they don’t succeed.

New

Zealand First is the “Standing Up For Seniors

Party”.

Conclusion

In the last two days the

media have gone back to their 30-year-old question –

“who are you going to go with?” How many times must we

tell them that our record means we will never go with

parties that have racist policies. The last Party other

political parties want to talk to before Election Day is New

Zealand First, and the first Party they want to talk to -

the day after.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the most

critical election in our lifetime.

Under MMP you have

two votes. One for a local electorate political Party

candidate, the other for the political Party of your choice;

the Party Vote. New Zealand First is asking for your Party

Vote - to keep them honest.

New Zealand is at an

inflection point and a change in government is critical. But

it must be for a much better government and not just

‘it’s our turn now’. You’re entitled to ask them

“your turn to do exactly what?”

And one thing that

the last three years has proven is that certainty, common

sense, and experience, is critical to good government. On

their own the Labour Party has proven an utter

mess.

And looking across the political divide ask

yourself this question, “Is this their first rodeo?”

Because for many it is. They have never had a Minister

inside of Cabinet. They will need our certainty, our common

sense, and our experience.

New Zealand First is a

Party for ordinary New Zealanders. We understand the

economic challenges and we don’t have extremist policies

that have never worked in the history of any

country.

New Zealand First is the insurance voters

need to avoid an ideological lurch in either

direction.

We are a Party that for thirty years has

put New Zealanders First. Certainty, Common Sense, and

Experience is desperately needed in New Zealand now, and

even more so after this coming election.

It’s with

that in mind that we ask you to get ready, to make a

commitment, right here right now, to save our

country.

If you do, the future is

certain.

Democracy will prevail.

But it is

‘Now or Never’.

We oppose racist

co-government.

We oppose their Three Waters take

over.

We oppose our country’s name being

changed.

We oppose separatism in policy and in

law.

We oppose this insidious woke agenda being driven

by an elite cabal of social and ideological

engineers.

We support policies - based on need, not

race.

We support the rule of law - where everyone is

equal before it.

We support the right of free speech -

and that means we support the right of New Zealanders to

say, ‘I disagree’ and not be mandated out of

existence.

We support the right of New Zealanders to

disagree with government policy and not be punished for

it.

And we are never going to work in Parliament with

any political party whose policies threaten those

fundamental rights.

We have watched over the last

three years Labour and its cohorts taking our country away

from us.

That’s why we are asking you to Party Vote

New Zealand First.

We’ve got the polices, the grit,

the experience, and the courage to stop them and rebuild New

Zealand.

We are asking you to join us,

and,

“Let’s Take Back Our

Country”.

© Scoop Media

