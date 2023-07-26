Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ETS Reset A Positive Step Towards Net-zero

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 3:12 pm
Press Release: NZ Forest Owners' Association

The Forest Owners Association says the government’s reset of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) auction settings will stabilise the carbon market and set New Zealand on a positive trajectory to achieve its net-zero target by 2050.

The carbon market tanked after the government tightened ETS settings in December 2022. Carbon unit prices plummeted from a healthy $88 per unit to just $33.

Yesterday’s reset announcement will see auction floor price settings increase from $33.06 to $60, effective December 2023.

FOA president, Grant Dodson, says the government’s adoption of the Climate Change Commission’s advice will incentivise forestry and wood processing investors and ensure the carbon market is operating as intended.

“Plantation forests absorb more than half the nation’s carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere each year and continue to be New Zealand’s only cost-effective solution for reducing our net emissions.”

“The latest announcement goes some way in ameliorating the effects recent ETS decisions have had on the carbon market, and show the government is taking its greenhouse gas emission obligations, and forestry’s role within that, seriously,” Grant Dodson says.

“Re-stabilisation of the carbon market will help restore foresters’ confidence in the ETS and ensure that meaningful investments in the fight against climate change continue.”

Grant Dodson says while the latest decision is a conducive one, New Zealand could still be at risk of failing to achieve its net zero emissions target if the latest suite of options in the ETS reform are approved.

“Trees are New Zealand’s solution to mitigating and overcoming climate change.”

“Options three and four in the reform could see forestry generated NZUs given a differential or lower value to an emissions reduction NZU, which would achieve little more than complication.”

“Some foresters with investments in the ETS have plantings that are reliant on receiving forestry NZUs for 25 years of more. It’s unlikely anyone will purchase NZUs in future if those NZUs already invested in forest plantings are soon to be deemed worthless by the government.”

“Not only will these options disincentivise tree plantings, there will be flow on effects to the community, for whom, forestry plantings and operations generate jobs, support regional economies and contribute $6.6 billion in export earnings each year.”

“The aftermath of such a reform could be a loss in the figure of billions.”

“The forestry industry has the capacity to be an instrument and core facilitator in achieving our nation’s net emissions reduction target – but we need the government to enable our sector to do that.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Forest Owners' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ian Powell: Hipkins’ ‘Captain’s Call’ To Sink Parker’s Wealth Tax

Many Kiwis were stunned by Chris Hipkins’ unexpected announcement that there would not be a capital gains or wealth tax on his watch. What made it so stunning was that it was preceded by the publication in April of meticulous research by the Department of Inland Revenue on the level of tax avoidance by the super-rich. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Spain’s Election

Spain held an election last Sunday in which the two right wing parties were expected to win after a year of setbacks for the ruling centre-left government. The People’s Party, the traditional party of the centre right, was led by a gaffe-prone individual who struggled to connect with the electorate, while its running mate was Vox, a neo-liberal party of the extreme right, which campaigned against an allegedly “woke” government influenced by feminists and trans rights activists. More


 
 
Dunne's Weekly: What Should Kiri Allan's Legacy Be?

Hipkins’ handling of the three cases leading to Ministerial resignations has been consistent & has failed on each occasion. He has treated each initial revelation about Ministerial conduct failures as an aberration that the Minister would correct given time, and to which he should not overreact. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


National: Chris Hipkins Reigning Over Cabinet of Chaos

Chris Hipkins’ leadership of the Labour Party is under further pressure after David Parker’s clear undermining of his leadership, claims National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop. More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 