Westpac Workers To Strike Next Week Over Low Pay

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: FIRST Union

Over 800 FIRST Union members who work at Westpac banks around the country have voted to begin strike action next week after rejecting a low pay offer following five months of bargaining.

Bill Bradford, FIRST Union organiser, said union members would nationally withdraw their labour during specific timeslots on Wednesday next week (July 9 th), with some branches voting to take full day strike action, and the specific times and any further dates would be notified to the bank and public in the coming days.

"Westpac workers have had a guts full of being given the runaround by billionaire bank bosses and are sick of waiting for progress in pay negotiations," said Mr Bradford.

"Westpac took a billion dollars of Kiwis’ money in profit last year and sent it offshore to shareholders while simultaneously fighting to keep their own workers’ pay rises well below the cost of living."

"Our members want real pay talks that progress rather than regress, and they want to be rewarded for their fair share of big profits after a decade of stalled wages."

Mr Bradford said that union members would hold an additional vote this week on further partial strike action related to their social media restrictions.

"Workers should be free to share their opinions about low pay and conditions at work publicly without fear of disciplinary action," said Mr Bradford.

"There’s a reason that the average Kiwi isn’t particularly keen on banks, and it’s being exemplified here in how these organisations deal with their own staff."

"As one of the richest and most profitable companies operating in New Zealand, they have a moral and social obligation to support the communities they serve and profit from by investing in people."

"That must start with the people who live in those communities and work for Westpac but are struggling to pay their rents and mortgages and eat properly at the moment."

Mr Bradford said further details on next week’s strike actions would be provided in the coming days.

For further information:

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

