Political Consensus Drives Retirement Reform Forward

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 11:59 am
Press Release: Retirement Village Residents

Cross-Party support for a fulsome review of the Retirement Villages Act puts retirees seeking stronger consumer protections in a strong position says RV Residents’ President Brian Peat.

Mr Peat’s comment follows today’s release of a Discussion Document;

https://www.hud.govt.nz/our-work/retirement-villages-act-regulations-and-codes/

by Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which explores the parameters of the long-awaited review of Retirement Villages Act 2003 (The Act).

RV Residents has worked in close partnership with HUD and political parties across the House to progress a review of the Act and associated codes.

“This Act is 20 years old, politicians and officials agree improvements need to be made to uphold consumer rights and ensure Mum and Dad New Zealanders get a fair shake,” says Brian Peat.

“Retirees have been heard. Today is a milestone moment for Mum and Dad New Zealanders looking to right the balance between retirees in villages up and down the country and retirement village operators.”

Today’s Discussion Document signals significant proposals to improve the sector, including all operators picking up the responsibility of repairs and maintenance of their own chattels, a mandated timeframe for return of residents funds after exit, and fees not continuing to be charged after exit.

We want to thank those politicians who have championed this cause. The Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon accepted our petition on the matter in November 2021 alongside Simon Bridges.

Minister Barbara Edmonds has recently underlined her support for a review of the Act to Members at our AGM as did Act Leader David Seymour, Hon Winston Peters and the Green Party.

“With the General Election campaign in full swing, and many issues at risk of becoming political footballs, our members take heart in the fact that their calls for basic consumer protections and a fit-for-purpose Act are not falling on deaf ears,” Brian Peat said.

 

About RV Residents

The Retirement Village Residents Association of NZ (RVR) has been formed to help ensure residents enjoy the full benefits of retirement village life. We help promote and protect the rights of retirement village residents in New Zealand and provide a voice for residents at both a local and national level. A current focus is the urgent review needed of the Retirement Villages Act 2003 and the Retirement Villages Code of Practice 2008 to improve the legislation and practices that govern retirement villages.

