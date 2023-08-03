Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Deeper Look At “aren’t We All Just New Zealanders, Anyway?”

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 12:33 pm
Opinion: Daniel Harding

In the heart of election season, political parties often rally around the idea of national unity, using slogans like "we're all New Zealanders" or "we are all one people" to foster cohesion and togetherness. While these sentiments may be well-intentioned, they fail to acknowledge the intricate worldview of Māori, who find their identity not just as "New Zealanders" but also as members of whanau, hapū, and iwi. In this op-ed, I aim to shed light on why the Te Ao Māori worldview diverges from the notion of a singular identity and offer an alternative understanding that celebrates both worldviews of Māori and non-Māori.

At the core of the Māori worldview lies "Kotahitanga" - the concept of unity, striving to bring all citizens of Aotearoa/New Zealand together. However, this part of our worldview considers the unique perspective of Māori. Whanau, hapū, and iwi which are integral to the Māori identity, representing individualized people with their distinct cultural heritage, traditions, and connections to the land. We’re not all Māori, as most people would consider we are. We are individual whanau, hapū and iwi, first.

Whakapapa, the concept of genealogy, plays a crucial role in defining Māori identity. It is through whakapapa that individuals are connected to their specific iwi and hapū. The responsibilities and decision-making processes of each hapū are not interchangeable, and the Māori worldview promotes the autonomy and self-governance of these smaller units.

The "we're all one" perspective contradicts the fundamental principles of the Māori worldview. As Māori, the journey towards Tino Rangatiratanga and Mana Motuhake - the assertion of self-determination and independence - takes precedence. This aspiration for self-governance at the hapū and iwi levels can present challenges when attempting to align different groups, especially when resolving long-standing grievances.

Recognizing and understanding this unique perspective is vital. Before being Māori, we are part of our whanau; before being part of an iwi, we belong to our hapū. Decisions are not made in isolation but involve consulting and engaging with the entire whanau, hapū, and iwi community. This process embodies the essence of the Māori worldview, ensuring that voices are heard and decisions made collectively. It’s important to note, that hapū cannot make decisions for other hapū, likewise, iwi cannot make decisions for other iwi. We are not “all Māori, anyway”.

Given this understanding, it becomes clear why Māori cannot fully embrace the idea of being "all one people." However, it is essential to underscore that we are all members of the same nation, Aotearoa/New Zealand. We share common aspirations for economic growth, law and order, and the utilization of education to achieve our goals. We all desire a prosperous future where every child can thrive without poverty and where the dreams of the next generation are fulfilled.

The key to true unity lies in acknowledging and celebrating the peoples who form the nation of Aotearoa/New Zealand. By respecting the unique identities and aspirations of Māori communities, as well as other cultural groups, we can build a nation that flourishes together. The journey towards Mauri Ora - the state of well-being and vitality - is a collective effort where every citizen of Aotearoa/New Zealand can contribute and prosper.

As we approach the upcoming elections, let us move beyond simplistic catchphrases and embrace a deeper understanding of our diverse identities. Let us celebrate the strength that lies in our unity while acknowledging the significance of our distinct cultures and heritage. Together, we can forge a brighter future for Aotearoa/New Zealand, where the aspirations of all its people are realized, and the spirit of kotahitanga truly prevails.

By DC Harding

DC Harding is of Ngai Tahu decent and owns Tuākana Education Ltd a learning and development company that supports businesses and education organisations to implement cultural safety practices that support all clients.

