Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nothing Transformational About Fishing Industry Plan, Says Greenpeace

Monday, 7 August 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace is slamming the government’s Fisheries Industry Transformation Plan released today, calling it anything but transformational - as it allows destructive bottom trawling to continue.

"Bottom trawling is the worst of the worst methods of fishing. It destroys seafloor habitats and indiscriminately kills ocean life, and this new plan does nothing meaningful to stop the destruction", says Greenpeace oceans campaigner Ellie Hooper.

"Despite its name there is very little that is transformative about this plan with no timeline to phase out destructive bottom trawling and an over reliance on mythical ‘techno fixes’ to address the impact commercial fishing has on ocean life.

"We see this plan as a missed opportunity to protect the ocean from the ravages of bottom trawling and truly transform commercial fishing in Aotearoa."The science is clear - bottom trawling destroys marine habitats and life. The public knows this and are fully onside with a ban. Almost 80% of people surveyed want a ban on bottom trawling and that same sentiment shined through in submissions."

The vast majority of submitters on the Plan - almost all of the 2,790 email submitters - called for a time-bound transition away from bottom trawling - yet the final plan has ignored these voices.

"It’s very clear who has been listened to in this process, and who hasn’t. The government has ensured the commercial fishing industry can continue kicking the can down the road, avoiding meaningful changes and continuing ocean destruction. Everyone else who wants to see the ocean protected and full of life - has been ignored."

In June, a report from the Department of Conservation revealed that 200 tonnes of coral has been observed being trawled up by bottom trawlers over the last 13 years. Weeks later, a sustainability review showed serious concerns for a key bottom trawled fish - orange roughy.

"The Government already has enough data to act," says Hooper.

"We know the harm bottom trawling causes and we know what needs to be done to rectify it. We cannot afford more delays in transitioning away from this method, that will only mean more destruction.

"We are in a biodiversity crisis and it’s time to get real about what it’s going to take to reverse that.

"With the government currently considering bottom trawling restrictions for both seamounts and the Hauraki Gulf, we sincerely hope they will do what‘s right for the ocean, and what the vast majority of people want to see - and ban bottom trawling from these areas.

"We can have a thriving ocean and a commercial fishing industry we are proud of, but to get to that future we need urgent commitments to move away from bottom trawling."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Will Peters’ Support Seymours’ Agenda?


In line with its ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, the ACT Party yesterday announced its plans to gut MBIE of its staff, institutional knowledge and core programmes, presumably in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy, and handouts to landlords. Among the items lined up for the chopping block: fees-free tertiary study, water infrastructure reform, Callaghan Innovation, RMA reform, the He Waka Eke Noa partnership between government and primary industries to reduce climate change emissions, the regional skills leadership initiatives etc. etc. More

 
 
Government: Clearer Pricing At Supermarkets Imminent

New regulations will require grocery retailers to consistently and clearly display pricing by weight, volume, or number. Supermarkets will be required to clearly and consistently display unit pricing for grocery products, such as the price of a product per kilogram or litre. More


Government: Offsite Manufacturing Delivers 42 New Homes In Rotorua

Housing Minister Megan Woods has opened the largest public housing development ever completed in Rotorua. The innovative use of offsite manufacturing means these homes have been delivered around eighteen months after the subdivision was bought in late 2021. More


Government: Phased Tunnels For Second Harbour Crossing

Two new three lane road tunnels under the Waitemata Harbour, one going in each direction, and a separate light rail tunnel that will link to the existing Auckland Light Rail corridor is the proposed plan for a second harbour crossing. More


Government: New Auckland Public Housing Development

The Government is delivering a major boost to public housing in Auckland with the opening of the 276 unit Te Mātāwai development on Greys Avenue, that will provide tenants with around-the-clock, on-site support. More

Greens: Free Dental For All

The Green Party has promised to make dental care free for everyone in Aotearoa. “The time is now to make dental care free for everyone and to pay for it with a fair tax system,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson. More


Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 