Disability Employers' Network Hosts The Disability Inclusive Pathways Conference At Spark Head Office In Auckland

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Disability Employers' Network

The New Zealand Disability Employers' Network (NZDEN) is proud to announce the highly anticipated 2023 Disability Inclusive Pathways Conference, scheduled to take place this Thursday and Friday at Spark’s Conference Centre in Auckland. The conference aims to bring together leading experts, employers, and advocates in the field of disability and neurodiversity inclusion to foster a more accessible and inclusive workforce for all.

The Disability Inclusive Pathways Conference will serve as a pivotal platform for engaging in meaningful discussions, sharing insights, and exploring innovative strategies to enhance employment opportunities for disabled and neurodiverse people. Participants will have the opportunity to collaborate, learn, and drive positive change towards a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday 10th and Friday 11th August
  • Time: 9:00am to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Spark Conference Centre, Spark New Zealand Head Office, 167 Victoria Street West, Auckland CBD
  • Conference Highlights: -

Keynote Speeches: Esteemed leaders, including International guest speakers Kate Nash OBE and Mel Francis FCIPD by video, and advocates will deliver compelling keynote speeches highlighting the importance of disability inclusion and its impact on workplaces and communities.

Panel Discussions: Engaging panel discussions will feature industry experts, employers, and disabled people sharing their experiences, challenges, and success stories in fostering a disability-inclusive workplace.

Workshops: Attendees will participate in a workshop to establish their actions in the coming weeks.

Networking Opportunities: The conference will provide ample networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with like-minded individuals, organisations, and potential employers committed to promoting disability inclusion.

As advocates for disability inclusion in the workforce, the NZDEN firmly believes that diversity enriches our communities and brings forth immense untapped talent and creativity. The Disability Inclusive Pathways Conference is an essential step towards building a more inclusive and equal society, where disabled people are empowered to fully participate in the workforce and thrive in their careers.

The conference is open to all employers, HR professionals, policymakers, advocates, disabled people, and anyone interested in championing disability inclusion. Attendees can register and find more information about the event at www.dipc.nz.

Join us at the Disability Inclusive Pathways Conference as we take significant strides towards creating a more inclusive and accessible workplace for all.

About NZDEN:

The NZDEN represents a collective of leading employers committed to being better employers, serving our customers better, and playing an active part in supporting disabled and neurodiverse people to succeed in their communities.

We are committed to our vision: 'New Zealand organisations realise the true potential of disabled and neurodiverse people, to the benefit of everyone'.

We all continue to grow our understanding of the value of disabled people to us as employers, but also the value they bring for all of Aotearoa.

Find out more about the NZDEN at

www.nzden.org.nz

.

