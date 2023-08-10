NEW POLL: Labour Crashes And Winston's Back

National increases 1.6 points on last month to 34.9% while Labour drops 4.0 points to 27.1%. ACT is down 0.2 points to 13.0% while the Greens are up 3.1 points to 12.0%.

The smaller parties are NZ First on 5.8% (+2.5 points), the Māori Party on 2.5% (-2.5 points), Vision NZ on 1.1% (+1.1 points), TOP on 1.0% (+0.7 points), New Conservatives on 0.6% (+0.2 points), Outdoors and Freedom on 0.5% (+0.5 points), and Democracy NZ on 0.1% (-1.8 points).

National is up 1 seat on last month to 44 while Labour is down 7 seats to 34. ACT is unchanged on 17 while the Greens pick up 3 extra seats to a total of 15. The Māori Party is down 4 seats on last month to 3. NZ First re-enters Parliament on these numbers with 7 seats.

The combined projected seats for the Centre-Right of 61 seats is up 1 on last month and would allow them to form government. The combined seats for the Centre-Left bloc of 52 is down 8 on last month. NZ First is not counted in either bloc.

In the Preferred Prime Minister stakes, Chris Hipkins is up 2 points on last month to 25% while Christopher Luxon is up 5 points to 25%. This is the first time the two have been tied in our poll.

David Seymour is up 1 point to 7% while Winston Peters is also on 7% (up 3 points). 5% still prefer Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister (down 3 points) while Chloë Swarbrick is up 2 points to 4%.

More detailed results are available on our website.

© Scoop Media

