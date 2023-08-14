Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Removing GST From Fruit And Vegetables Not Best Solution For Health Equity

Monday, 14 August 2023, 10:13 am
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

Removing GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables as proposed by NZ Labour Party recognises the crisis in access to healthy food - but is not the most effective solution, Health Coalition Aotearoa says.

For low-income whānau, we know that fresh fruit and vegetables have become prohibitively expensive, while those on middle to high incomes are more likely to continue buying these products.

"If Labour is willing to put half a billion dollars a year on the table, they should invest in policies that will result in less expensive, healthier diets among those families struggling," HCA Professor Boyd Swinburn said.

HCA co-chair Dr Lisa Te Morenga said prices of fruit and vegetables are so high that removing GST will make a very small difference to our lowest income whānau .

"Maori whanau are disproportionately represented amongst our poorest families and have the lowest ability to buy fruit and vegetables."

"Labour is arguing that because those on the lowest-incomes spend a greater proportion of their budget on fruit and vegetables - if they can buy them at all - removing GST will make a bigger difference to those families on average."

"But the limited benefit gained by this measure is set against a context of extreme disadvantage, in comparison to middle to high income-earners," Te Morenga said.

HCA urges all political parties to increase provision of evidence-based solutions such as the Ka Ora, Ka Ako - Healthy School Lunches programme - to help with the high cost of healthy food and children’s nutrition.

The programme is delivered to 25 per cent of schools in the lowest socio-economic areas at a cost of $320m per year and has many positive impacts on individual students and their whānau, schools, and the local community. HCA wants the programme delivered to at least 50 per cent of schools.

We want to see policies that increase support for alternatives to the supermarket duopoly such as food hubs supplying communities with locally grown and more affordable healthy food - and social supermarkets.

HCA supports Labour’s proposed increase in family tax credits - which will help more families access healthy foods and services. However, more support is needed for those living in poverty, including increased benefits for those who are not eligible for Working for Families tax credits.

In addition to targeted support for access to healthy kai, the Government’s efforts to break the supermarket duopoly should be a priority to achieve fairer prices for healthy kai.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Twitter Reacts To Chippy's 'Game Changer' On GST


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More


Gordon Campbell: On Gender Posturing

What is it with right wing politicians getting standing ovations for doing the bare minimum? US presidential hopeful Ron De Santis has been acclaimed for picking the kids up from school while his wife was receiving chemo treatment. Wattaguy, right? Closer to home, Tara Ward did a great piece for the Spinoff on Sam Uffindell’s parliamentary speech about how he gives his wife “a break” by going shopping at the supermarket once a month. More



 
 
Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


ACT: Let’s Close The Australia Pay Gap

“If Labour was serious about pay gaps it would set its sights on the massive gap between New Zealand and Australian workers - it won’t because it’s focused on dividing the economic pie, not growing it.” says ACT Leader David Seymour. More

Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More


Peter Dunne: Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 