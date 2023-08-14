Green Party Unveils Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

The Green Party has announced a groundbreaking Clean Power Payment policy which will ensure all New Zealanders can enjoy comfortable homes and manageable bills.

“It will also assist in creating a sustainable and zero-carbon future for New Zealand and will revolutionize the way we approach energy consumption and home upgrades,” says Pamela Grealey Green Party candidate for the Coromandel.

The core tenet of the Clean Power Payment is the introduction of financial support for upgrading homes to utilize clean power. Ms Grealey said, "With the Clean Power Payment, homeowners can make a significant positive impact on the environment while saving substantial amounts on their energy bills annually."

Under the Clean Power Payment policy, grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Moreover, to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades, interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available.

Landlords will also find value in this policy, as zero carbon upgrades will be tax-deductible for rental homes, contributing to the Green Party's commitment to renters' rights.

Acknowledging the urgency of addressing climate change and ensuring comfortable living conditions for all, Ms. Grealey highlighted, "By upgrading our homes, we ensure they remain warm, comfortable, and powered by clean energy sources. This initiative is especially crucial as 110,000 households currently struggle to keep their homes adequately heated due to underinvestment over the years."

Ms. Grealey emphasized the complementary nature of the Clean Power Payment with the existing Warmer Kiwi Homes program, while also recognising the need for a more robust solution.

"Our commitment to the Clean Power Payment doesn't undermine the progress made through the Warmer Kiwi Homes initiative. Instead, it complements and augments it, ensuring that homeowners have access to the financial support they need to install solar panels, heat pumps, and energy-efficient upgrades," she said.

Importantly, the funding for this initiative will be sourced directly from the contributions made by major polluters through the Climate Emergency Response Fund," Pamela Grealey stated.

"The Clean Power Payment, combined with our Income Guarantee, will offer peace of mind to all New Zealanders, ensuring that they can enjoy comfortable homes and manageable bills," Pamela Grealey said.

Reference: Full Clean Power Policy

https://www.greens.org.nz/clean_power_payment

