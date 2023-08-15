PPNZ: Strengthening New Zealand's Economy Is Our Priority

To strengthen the New Zealand economy, Protect and Prosper New Zealand (PPNZ) has tried to reach out to the people with the help of its election manifesto. In order to strengthen the economic condition of the country, where the top leadership of PPNZ has promised to implement many important arrangements with the public, while encouraging non-governmental businesses, enterprises to open new avenues of economic progress in the country. Has given assurance to work on the plan.

PPNZ top leader Martin Jenkins and party president Kush Bhargava have shared the party's vision for the New Zealand economy with the public in the form of its election manifesto. He says that the main objective of the party is to establish New Zealand as a prosperous nation in the world. He has also raised many questions about the economic policies of the current government and has asked a direct question that for the economic prosperity of New Zealand.

The promises were made, what punishment has the government given to its ministers for not fulfilling them. The party has also demanded the government to ensure accountability on this.

Along with this, PPNZ promised the public that New Zealand's economic The party will work with commitment and transparency for prosperity. He said the party's aim is to encourage young people to set up non-governmental businesses here as well as enrich new enterprises to make New Zealand prosperous. For this, our plan is to encourage banks to invest in businesses instead of real assets, so that the money of the country's banks can be used for the progress of the nation.

The top leadership of PPNZ has also assured that their party will work to curb the rampant government expenditure in the country. Responsibility, accountability and transparency will be made mandatory for expenditure on all major projects for the country. He said the Prime Minister has an obligation in the current government to punish government ministers who do not complete accountability reports to the New Zealand Treasury after any major projects are completed, but this is not being done. Party President Kush Bhargava said that the New Zealand Treasury will reintroduce the system of publishing project performance reports on all major projects to promote transparency, accountability, and responsibility.

