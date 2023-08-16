PPNZ: We Will Fulfill The Dream Of An Affordable House Near The City

Protect and Prosper New Zealand (PPNZ) is an idea to guarantee affordable housing security for people who dream of owning a home close to the city, while promising to provide social, economic, and occupational security for the people of New Zealand to live in Has also brought.

The top leadership of PPNZ assures effective implementation of the policy to not only provide affordable housing to the people near the cities but also to make the lives of the old age people living in the villages happy.

PPNZ top leader Martin Jenkins and party president Kush Bhargava are continuously campaigning for their election manifesto among the public. In this, he has also promised to provide cheap and basic amenities-rich housing near the cities under the policy of a safe New Zealand. PPNZ assures to work through effective policies to provide safe and affordable housing. In this, it has been talked about providing safe and comfortable housing at an economic cost of less than $600,000. For this, the emphasis has been on resource mobilization by working on water, wastewater, power supply, transport, and fiber by bringing in an investment policy for infrastructure at the edge of the city. PPNZ has also expressed its willingness to work on a policy to improve the standard of living of the people by providing a rail and bus transport network to the outskirts of the city.

According to PPNZ President Kush Bhargava, the party has urged the government to consider the significant health risks associated with inadequate infrastructure in central areas as well as the non-availability of sunlight under the Enable Housing Supply and Other Matters Amendment Act 2021. The bipartisan development plan has to be repealed. At the same time, the uncontrolled destruction of heritage character areas in New Zealand must also be stopped. He said that we have a policy to end the financial burden placed on landlords to settle disputes between tenants and landlords in the country to make rents more affordable and protect the most vulnerable housing occupants. With this, a pleasant atmosphere will be created in the country for homeless families to have housing security.

