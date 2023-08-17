Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZPI Calls For Certainty For Planning

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Planning Institute

The Spatial Planning and Natural and Built Environment Bills passed their third reading last night in Parliament. Te Kōkiringa Taumata | The New Zealand Planning Institute (the Institute) has been observing the debate and awaiting this final stage. The Bills are expected to receive Royal Assent next week.

NZPI CEO David Curtis says “Our members are the practitioners responsible for implementing this legislation. We consider the new legislation is workable, although not perfect. This is complex legislation that intersects with almost every aspect of our lives, and we credit the hard work of the Environment Committee in responding to submissions and improving the bills through the parliamentary process. We particularly support the shift to outcomes-based planning, which will see communities strive for positive outcomes, rather than just focusing on mitigating harm.”

Today’s debate in the House raised some concerns from the opposition about whether the legislation will work in practice. A focus for criticism was the purpose of the NBE Bill, which the opposition considers problematic. The purpose includes that the use and development of the environment is subject to protection of the natural environment. Chris Bishop stated this is unbalanced. He raised an objection that competing interests of land use and environmental protection cannot be achieved in a singular piece of legislation. The National Party have pledged to repeal the legislation if they are elected to form a government but are yet to release an alternative proposal.

Planners are the professionals who work directly with communities to develop outcomes for the future and navigate the way to achieving those outcomes, whether through setting the parameters for protection and development or dealing with the impacts of a particular project. While we can do this regardless of the particularities of the legislation, workable legislation is essential. The NBE and SP Bills present a coherent and workable framework, which has been shaped by a broad range of public submissions. The passing of the third reading should provide the certainty needed to get on with making Aotearoa New Zealand a better place for everyone. The possibility of repeal after the election, with no alternative framework proposed, causes significant uncertainty for all New Zealanders. We are calling for certainty.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Planning Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The Elitism Framing The Election Discourse

Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food, calling it “stupid” or “populist” - a bad word used to condemn anything at odds with the elite consensus. If we've entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts, many of whom have skin in the game, then at least they should try to be consistent. More



 
 
Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee today agreed to maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%. The Committee agreed that the OCR needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 