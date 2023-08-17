NZPI Calls For Certainty For Planning

The Spatial Planning and Natural and Built Environment Bills passed their third reading last night in Parliament. Te Kōkiringa Taumata | The New Zealand Planning Institute (the Institute) has been observing the debate and awaiting this final stage. The Bills are expected to receive Royal Assent next week.

NZPI CEO David Curtis says “Our members are the practitioners responsible for implementing this legislation. We consider the new legislation is workable, although not perfect. This is complex legislation that intersects with almost every aspect of our lives, and we credit the hard work of the Environment Committee in responding to submissions and improving the bills through the parliamentary process. We particularly support the shift to outcomes-based planning, which will see communities strive for positive outcomes, rather than just focusing on mitigating harm.”

Today’s debate in the House raised some concerns from the opposition about whether the legislation will work in practice. A focus for criticism was the purpose of the NBE Bill, which the opposition considers problematic. The purpose includes that the use and development of the environment is subject to protection of the natural environment. Chris Bishop stated this is unbalanced. He raised an objection that competing interests of land use and environmental protection cannot be achieved in a singular piece of legislation. The National Party have pledged to repeal the legislation if they are elected to form a government but are yet to release an alternative proposal.

Planners are the professionals who work directly with communities to develop outcomes for the future and navigate the way to achieving those outcomes, whether through setting the parameters for protection and development or dealing with the impacts of a particular project. While we can do this regardless of the particularities of the legislation, workable legislation is essential. The NBE and SP Bills present a coherent and workable framework, which has been shaped by a broad range of public submissions. The passing of the third reading should provide the certainty needed to get on with making Aotearoa New Zealand a better place for everyone. The possibility of repeal after the election, with no alternative framework proposed, causes significant uncertainty for all New Zealanders. We are calling for certainty.

