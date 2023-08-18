Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Era For Animal Advocacy: AJPANZ Officially Registered As A Political Party

Friday, 18 August 2023, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Animal Justice Party

A more compassionate Aotearoa for all just got closer!

Animal Justice Party Aotearoa New Zealand (AJPANZ) is officially a registered political party. This milestone marks a significant step forward in advocating for animal rights and promoting a plant-based economy.

With AJPANZ on the ballot, voters can now be the voice of animals and contribute to the advancement of animal welfare and sustainability.

AJPANZ is now eligible to receive public funding to amplify their message of compassion, equality, and non-violence and engage with a broader audience who shares the vision of a kinder and more sustainable world.
 

AJPANZ goals and ambitions for Election 2023:

Electoral success – AJPANZ will shortly announce candidates in several electorates and are committed to securing electorate victory.

Party vote – AJPANZ aims to achieve a significant party vote to the scale of a new and small party.

Campaign impact – AJPANZ will target campaigns aimed at securing animal welfare improvements.

Name recognition – AJPANZ is the only political party in New Zealand dedicated to ending animal cruelty.

About AJPANZ

AJPANZ was incorporated in November 2022.

AJPANZ is a registered political party dedicated to advocating for the rights, welfare, and protection of animals. Their mission is to create a society where animals are treated with respect, compassion, and consideration. Through active participation in the political landscape, they aim to drive policy changes that reflect their commitment to a more ethical and sustainable future.

