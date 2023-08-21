Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Transporting New Zealand Supports Government Changes To The Roadside Drug Testing Regime

Monday, 21 August 2023, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Ia Ara Aoteara Transporting New Zealand

Road freight peak body Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is pleased with the Government’s Friday announcement that the roadside drug testing regime will be changed, keeping drug impaired drivers off the road.

Random oral roadside drug testing was scheduled to begin back in March 2023, but was indefinitely deferred by the Government after Police advised sufficiently accurate saliva tests didn’t exist.

The changes announced by the Government last week will see positive saliva tests sent to the lab for evidential testing before an infringement notice is issued. Drivers who have two positive screening tests will be banned from driving for 12 hours, as well as receiving an infringement fee and demerit points.

Transporting New Zealand Interim Chief Executive Dom Kalasih has welcomed the change, saying that a practical fix to the stalled roadside drug testing regime is well overdue, after the initial implementation failure.

"Transporting New Zealand has been advocating for a robust random roadside drug testing regime for years, to ensure the safety of all road users. Between 2019 and 2021, drug and alcohol impairment were a factor in 43 percent of fatal crashes. Unless we get serious about this country’s approach to drug impaired driving, New Zealand certainly isn’t on the Road to Zero."

Seeing a reduction in drug-related harm on the roads is a particular priority for Transporting New Zealand’s commercial road freight operator members.

"For commercial drivers, including truck drivers, New Zealand’s public roads are their workplaces. They share these roads with members of the public who may not have the driving hours, skills, or drug-testing regimes that professional drivers have. While businesses can mitigate their own health and safety risks, they cannot mitigate the randomness of drugged drivers on public roads," says Kalasih.

The Government’s announcement follows the National Party’s transport spokesperson’s pledge at Transporting New Zealand’s June conference that they would ensure the rollout of the random roadside drug testing regime if elected.

"Setting politics aside, we just need these fixes implemented and a robust roadside drug testing regime in place as soon as possible," says Kalasih.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ia Ara Aoteara Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

Thus week, we look at the main policies of the various political parties and dissect the historical claims made by ACT leader David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the Ilam electorate, the three-way race between National, Labour, and TOP Party Leader Raf Manji (and what the internal polls predict), and the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station. More

 
 
PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Future Catastrophic Risks?

Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

“Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More

Cooper Legal: Survivors Of Abuse In State Care Question Settlement

Four survivors of serious abuse while in the care of the State have filed legal proceedings in the High Court against the Attorney-General asking the Court to declare whether a new settlement framework fulfils the Crown’s redress obligations. More


Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Is Not a Military Threat

There's been a massive spendup on Defence since 2017 by the Labour government. Unlike nurses and teachers, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight publicly for their pay increases which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 