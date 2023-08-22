Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Labour’s Election Promises On Vaping Lacking In Evidence And Completely Out Of Step With New Zealand’s Smokefree Goals

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 1:18 pm
Press Release: VIANZ

VIANZ is extremely concerned announcements by the Ministry of Health and the Labour Party over the last 24-hours have the real potential to derail Aotearoa’s smokefree ambitions while causing widespread job losses and business closures. VIANZ has always been supportive of measures undertaken by Government to protect young people from vaping. But to put the entire future of an industry at risk in an attempt to score political points after polling disastrously in the build up to the election is completely unacceptable.

The election announcement by the Prime Minister this morning to reduce the number of vaping outlets to 600, appears to simply be an arbitrary number not determined by evidence or based on science but simply ‘picked’ because it’s the same number of outlets Government chose to sell cigarettes.

Vaping products must be readily accessible to support smokers to switch and remain smoke free. Smokers have been, and are still, able to purchase cigarettes from over 8,000 outlets nationwide. In 2024, the dramatic reduction in availability of cigarettes presents New Zealand with the opportunity to convert remaining smokers to a substantially safer alternative. Specialist Vape Retailers (SVRs) are the best places for smokers to be educated on how to quit successfully. We believe these numbers should not be restricted during the critical transition period which will see tobacco outlets decrease from 8,000 to 600.

Reducing accessibility to vaping will simply drive smokers to black market cigarettes which will no doubt become readily available from criminal organisations as these new restrictions are rolled out. And as we can see from our neighbours in Australia, an illicit market has resulted in even higher levels of youth vaping (>30%) than we have in Aotearoa.

The fact that young people are not regularly buying vaping products from a retailer means it is unlikely this extreme approach to reducing outlets will have any impact on our youth vaping numbers. Evidence from the recent ASH 2021 Year 10 Survey found only 7.6% of young people source their products from a vape shop, dairy or online. The survey showed more than 75% of students access their vaping products from social sources, either friends, older people, or family, a statistic that aligns with international data including Australia.

Concerningly, the proposed changes will certainly have a negative impact on legitimate adult vapers seeking to access the most effective tool to help them quit smoking – and with 5,000 New Zealanders dying every year as a result of tobacco this is a complete travesty.

VIANZ has repeatedly asked to speak to the Government on the issue of youth vaping. We want to help Government understand more fully the social fabric that is facilitating and driving our young people’s access to vaping products, and work together to address this. Disappointingly, rather than take an evidence-based approach the Prime Minister has chosen to put the jobs of thousands of Kiwis at risk with an announcement unsupported by evidence and with no surety of a positive outcome.

VIANZ has repeatedly asked for stronger steps to be taken by Government to protect our rangatahi. We have expressed concern over the continued lack of enforcement by authorities who appear to have ‘bulk issued’ licences and are allowing the ‘store-within-a-store’ model to proliferate. Rather than enforcing the regulations the Government has continued to issue licences to retailers that do not meet the requirements of the regulations, and rather than take responsibility for its failure to take action (which is symptomatic of this Government), it is trying to use the industry as a political football to score points.

We have continually asked authorities to introduce far heavier penalties for businesses that sell to minors and aren’t adhering to the regulations, with a loss of licence for repeat offenders. So, if there was to be a silver lining in today’s announcement, we are pleased the Government has finally taken action on this point.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from VIANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Teaching Kids About Finance & The FIFA Women's World Cup

Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it's hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology is a little naive. More>>


Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

This week, we look at the main policies of the various political parties and dissect the historical claims made by ACT leader David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the Ilam electorate, the three-way race between National, Labour, and TOP Party Leader Raf Manji (and what the internal polls predict), and the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station. More


 
 
Jan Tinetti: Raising School Attendance Rates

Rapid action taken by the Government to improve attendance is working, with 412 initiatives funded across 762 schools by the Regional Response Fund and 84 full-time and part time attendance officers in place. Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5%, an increase of almost 10% over last year. More


Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy & The Veneration Of Money

Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More


Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

“Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More

PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More


Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 