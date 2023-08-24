National Wrong To Give Winter Energy Payment To Wealthy Retirees

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the National Party’s decision to continue the Winter Energy Payment if elected, without further targeting it to those who actually need it.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves said:

“This is exactly the kind of wasteful spending that National should be campaigning against, instead they are choosing to do what they think is popular and continuing funding the Winter Energy Payment for all retirees regardless of whether they need it or not.

“Unfortunately for National, most New Zealanders agree with us that the payment should be means tested and targeted only at those superannuitants on lower incomes. Taxpayers Union – Curia polling in May showed that a majority (58%) of people supported means testing for those over 65 while only 30% oppose such targeting.

“National needs to show they are committed to fiscal discipline by promising to means test the Winter Energy Payment."

© Scoop Media

