Luxon Must Confirm He Will Down Government Controlling Share.

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Now that Air NZ is well and truly back in the black, it’s time the Government quit owning a majority stake in our national airline says the Taxpayers’ Union.

Responding to today’s market announcement that Air NZ's revenue has shot back to pre-covid levels, Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams said:

“Back in 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic, Grant Robertson claimed that his support package ‘protected Air New Zealand’, and essential routes and allows the company to keep operating. In fact, the beneficiaries were foreign bond holders who didn’t lose a cent despite having lent to the airline for above average interest rates – to compensate for the inherent risks of airline businesses. Thanks to Grant Robertson, foreign giants got to have their cake and eat it too, on the back of taxpayers.”

“Across the Tasman, lenders to Virgin, took a bath thanks to the pandemic. But the planes were back in the air just as fast as Air NZ, and it didn’t cost Australian taxpayers a cent.”

“Any frequent flier will attest to the quality of Air NZ’s services having declined since it became a Government-owned company. With the obvious conflict of interest Christopher Luxon has with having worked for the airline and possibly becoming the Prime Minister, National needs to confirm that it is their intention to sell down the shareholding before the next inevitable shock hits the airline.”

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis. At the time, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimated the policy would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More




 
 
Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More

ALSO:

  • Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream


    • Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

    Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More


    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, & The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More

    ALSO:

    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," says Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. More

    ALSO:


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More

