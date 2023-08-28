Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Council For International Development Annual Conference 2023

Monday, 28 August 2023, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Council for International Development

Deeper Partnerships to Navigate Uncertain Futures

Wednesday 20th & Thursday 21st September 2023

New Zealand Parliament and Pipitea Marae, Wellington, Aotearoa New Zealand

The Council for International Development Aotearoa New Zealand (CID) is holding their Annual Conference on 20 and 21 September 2023.

This year’s conference will bring together international NGOs, multilateral organisations, government departments, businesses, social enterprises, independent consultants, academics, and media, from across Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region and globally.

After having the conference predominantly online for the past few years, this year both days will be held in person. In-line with the theme, “Deeper Partnerships to Navigate Uncertain Futures”, the conference aims to create a productive networking space with opportunities to forge new connections and partnerships.

As we witness climate impacts on our doorstep, conflicts escalating, geopolitics shifting, and inequality and injustice pervading across the world, deeper and more strategic partnerships are needed. We must prioritise greater collaborations across sectors and between nations.

Discussions will explore opportunities for new and unconventional partnerships; power imbalances and barriers to equal partnerships; strategies for navigating global risks and uncertainties; and ways we can enhance collaboration across different sectors and nations.

This event will bring together a dynamic network of over 20+ speakers and presenters from across Aotearoa New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific and United States, discussing the latest developments in international development, foreign affairs and humanitarian aid.

The Pacific will feature strongly at this year’s event with keynote sessions from Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary-General for United National Development Programme (UNDP), Hon. Pat Conroy, Minister for Development and the Pacific with the Australian Government, and Distinguished Professor Dr Steven Ratuva from the University of Canterbury, among many of the highlights.

In recognition of the value of a coordinated regional approach for development, the CEO’s of the peak bodies for the sector will be discussing challenges and opportunities at this year’s conference. This includes Emiline Siale Illolahia from Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (PIANGO), Marc Purcell with Australian Council for International Development (ACFID) and Peter Rudd with the Council for International Development Aotearoa New Zealand (CID).

The event is supported by partner sponsors OSACO Group, Tetra Tech, StoneX, Tonkin & Taylor, Direct Impact Group, EU Delegation to New Zealand and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

For more information about the event, including the Official Conference Programme and registration details, visit our website

Please note, the conference is almost sold-out – strictly limited tickets available.

The Council for International Development

The Council for International Development Aotearoa New Zealand (CID) is the peak body and umbrella organisation for the international development and humanitarian aid sector. Founded in 1985, CID is a members-based organisation with almost 90 members operating in over 190 countries including large international NGOs, business, academic institutions, research organisations, consultants, and social enterprises. CID connects, strengthens and advocates for the international NGO sector in Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally. We connect with multi-lateral organisations, governments and other development actors across the globe. CID are a registered charity and are governed by a Board made up of member organisations. We have a long-term partnership with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/Official_Conference_Programme.pdf

