Asia New Zealand Foundation Expands Its Leadership Network With 42 New Members

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Asia New Zealand Foundation

The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono announces the addition of 42 new members into its Leadership Network from across Aotearoa.

This year's cohort of talented young leaders has been carefully selected to join the Leadership Network, providing them with opportunities to grow their leadership skills and broaden their knowledge of Asia.

As the acting executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation, Adele Mason emphasised the importance of strong leaders who can shape New Zealand's ties with Asia.

"Empowering strong leaders is crucial for our future, especially in building New Zealand's relationships with Asia. The increasing interest in the network and varied experiences of these young professionals, highlight a growing awareness of the significance of Asia to New Zealand's future. As these up-and-coming leaders build relationships and set examples, they lead the way for a more culturally aware New Zealand that's well-connected in Asia."

Since its inception in 2006, the Leadership Network has played a crucial role in connecting young professionals in New Zealand and empowering them with the knowledge to succeed in Asia. With more than 450 dedicated members, this network equips the next generation of Kiwi leaders to excel in the dynamic and diverse Asian context.

Among the cohort of new inductees, Alexia Hilbertidou says she sees this network as a chance to create positive New Zealand-Asia relationships.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Leadership Network! This incredible opportunity will undoubtedly play a vital role in supporting the work we do at GirlBoss NZ. The knowledge and relationships gained from this network will further empower me to champion and equip young women to thrive not only in New Zealand but also on the global stage."

She adds, "One of our key aspirations at GirlBoss NZ is to extend our reach and empower more young women in the Asia-Pacific region. Being a part of this network provides the perfect platform to collaborate with other young leaders to create positive change on an international scale."

The Foundation will officially welcome the new members to the Leadership Network with an induction event scheduled to take place in Auckland in November 2023. This gathering will provide an opportunity for new members to meet each other, gain insights into the mahi of the Foundation and share their leadership aspirations and challenges.

The new Leadership Network members are:

About The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to thrive in Asia, by providing experiences and resources to build their knowledge, skills and confidence. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through nine core programmes: arts, business, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports. For more information, visit www.asianz.org.nz

