Vote For A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign was launched in Auckland today urging voters to vote for climate action this election. The campaign brings together volunteers from towns and cities all over the country, putting up posters, stalls, and road-side signs, and running social media campaigns.

"The shocking floods in the Hawkes Bay, Auckland, and Nelson showed New Zealanders that climate change is here. It is the most important issue this election, one that impacts all the other issues being raised this election. This campaign is giving voice to the majority of New Zealanders who care about the climate, and want to help. We’re encouraging them to vote for a party that will take serious climate action this October, because there’s really no time to lose," spokesperson Jenny Sahng said.

Vote of Climate 2023 is a non-partisan campaign that is made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals who have come together for this election. It is not linked to any political parties.

"We’re not telling people which party to vote for – we’re simply urging people to vote for climate action. But we are definitely pointing out which parties currently have the best or worst policies when it comes to climate. Folks are busy, so we want to make it as easy as possible for voters to be aware of this vital information; who actually has a strong track record, and who is just greenwashing." (See our website www.voteforclimate.org.nz, the section “Ways to Vote”, for the ranking of parties.)

"The campaign welcomes anyone concerned about climate change - you don’t have to be an expert or have any experience on climate change issues. We’d love for people all around New Zealand to join us in making this election a Climate Election."

For more information, contact Jenny Sahng 021 265 8811.

To get involved in Vote for Climate 2023, sign up at www.voteforclimate.org.nz (Get Involved); follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok; or write to climateelection2023@gmail.com.

