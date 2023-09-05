Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pre-Election Political Panel

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 9:39 am
Press Release: Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network

Rural health professionals question 5 political parties

On Thursday 7th September, Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network host their pre-election political panel. This year’s panel includes representatives from Labour, National, ACT, Greens, and The Opportunities Party. Unfortunately, Te Pāti Māori have declined an invitation to participate.

Dr Grant Davidson, Chief Executive, Hauora Taiwhenua says, “We are delighted that we have strong representation from across political parties for this webinar. It’s really heartening to see such a strong panel prioritising rural health”.

Commencing at 6pm on Thursday, the panellists will each have 5 minutes to outline what their party will do to improve the health outcomes in rural communities if elected. Registered attendees are invited to submit questions for the panel which will be moderated by Michael Morrah.

“This is an opportunity for rural health care professionals to understand where best to place their vote to better the outcomes for health in their communities. Living and working rurally they are committed to their community and as health care professionals are concerned about the sustainability of access to health care, to training for rural health professionals, and a workforce that is reaching burnout,” says Dr Davidson.

The recent release of the first-ever Rural Health Strategy is a welcome acknowledgment of the hard work of many, over years, to ensure that rural people are recognised for their unique needs in reaching equity of health and well-being.

The evening promises to be a lively event with panellists the Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall, Dr Shane Reti, Todd Stephenson, Ricardo Menéndez March, and Dr Nina Su presenting their party’s commitment to the health of rural New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Green Party: National’s Climate Pledge A Joke

“National say they are committed to climate action on the one hand, but their actual policies make a lie of that commitment. It is disingenuous at best, straight up dishonest at worst. Their 2050 pledge is a sleight of hand designed to disguise their real intentions. Make no mistake: National will relegate climate action to the margins," says James Shaw. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 