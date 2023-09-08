Schools Sign Up To Bring Children’s Voices To Election 2023

Close to 2000 primary school students will have an opportunity to share their views in the lead up to this year’s general election as part of the children’s voting booths from Save the Children.

Around 25 schools around the country have signed up to take part in the children’s elections, giving students the chance to vote and comment on issues that are important to them. Their views will be shared with election candidates in the lead-up to Election 2023 - and beyond.

Schools receive voting forms, election materials and a child-friendly guide to political candidates that consist of leaders, deputies and co-leaders from the five parties currently represented in Parliament. Candidates have contributed responses to serious issues, like what they’ll do to support children, alongside more fun responses, such as favourite jokes, foods and animals.

This weekend, Save the Children is bringing the children’s election booths to the Kids Only Market, held at Mt Albert War Memorial Hall in Tāmaki Makaurau. This is the second time the children’s elections booth will feature at the market.

Save the Children Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says the first children’s election booth held in Mt Eden in July saw around 80 children share their views and opinions. Ensuring those voices are heard is a fundamental child right.

"They may be years off casting their first official vote, but listening to children helps to inform us as adult voters, on issues that are important to children and young people. As we navigate major global challenges now and in the years to come, we need to consider children’s views and ensure political decision makers are acting in the best interests of our children."

Ms Southey says they were inspired by the engagement shown by politicians in the process who contributed valuable insights around what their party would do for children while also responding with warmth and humour to the more fun questions.

Children wanting to cast a vote at the Save the Children election booth can do so at the Kids Only Market, organised by the Creative Kids Collection, which will be held between 10am-1pm at Mt Albert War Memorial Hall.

Schools wanting to hold their own elections can register on the Save the Children Education Hub.

Children’s responses will be collated and shared with politicians over the coming weeks.

Children outside Auckland also have an opportunity to be heard through a special call-out from Save the Children’s resident Kiwi superhero, ‘Super Millie’. In a new video Super Millie encourages tamariki to have their say by sharing what matters to them - and these views will help inform the issues raised by Save the Children in the lead-up to the election.

© Scoop Media

