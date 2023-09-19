Let’s Turn Political Consensus Into Progress

The overwhelming highlight of the Great New Zealand Infrastructure Debate hosted by Infrastructure New Zealand, BNZ and Stuff was the high degree of political consensus that is developing on the provision of infrastructure. The challenge is now turning that consensus into progress and long-term certainty for the sector, says Infrastructure New Zealand’s Nick Leggett.

“New Zealanders are desperate for greater investment and delivery of infrastructure,” Leggett says. “Polling Infrastructure New Zealand recently conducted shows that 70% of New Zealanders do not think we have invested enough in the critical infrastructure that helps support their everyday lives.”

“It is imperative that we turn this around and provide both the community and the infrastructure sector the confidence that there is a pipeline of projects being consented, funded and built to meet their needs.”

“The good news is that the changing political environment has seen far greater consensus develop across our five main political parties and that is extremely encouraging. The Great New Zealand Infrastructure Debate saw spokespeople from Labour, National, ACT, The Greens and New Zealand First discuss and agree on many of the solutions required.”

The parties agreed on the need for innovative funding and financing mechanisms to help pay for the over $200 billion of infrastructure improvements the country needs. Consensus also broke out over climate resilience and adaptation measures, changes to road funding including congestion charging, and the practical solutions at the heart of restructuring the provision of our water infrastructure.

“I was also extremely encouraged to hear cross-party consensus on the need to develop a more effective single agency within government that is properly empowered to take on a system stewardship and leadership role,” says Leggett. “Different parties are proposing different versions of this, and whether it is further empowering Te Waihanga/the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission or setting up a separate entity, there is a real need to have an agency that has a greater role in decision-making, the consolidation of capital and ultimately, greater responsibility over delivery.

“Further developing this political consensus to take the heat out of the more divisive parts of our national infrastructure debate will continue to be vital in the years ahead, but the sector should, at least, be encouraged by what it has heard so far in this campaign.”

