Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ (AJP) Candidates Hit the Campaign Trail Nationwide

Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ (AJP) candidates will be on the campaign trail this weekend across the country spreading their message of compassion and advocating for animals across New Zealand.

Registered just last month, AJP has swiftly assembled an impactful candidate list for their first election, with 17 candidates ready to champion the cause of animal rights and welfare. This weekend, they are taking to the streets, parks, and community events to engage with voters and convey the shared values of AJP and New Zealand's passionate animal advocates.

For AJP candidates, hitting the campaign trail isn't just about politics; it's about connecting with the people and understanding their concerns. During their interactions, they are also fortunate to meet many of the country's beloved companion animals.

“Meeting voters, and sometimes their companion animals, allows me to hear what people are concerned about,” said Danette Wereta, Christchurch East candidate “and allows me to share the compassionate values of AJP. Reminding people that when we protect the vulnerable in our society, animals, everyone benefits.”

Danette Wereta, Christchurch East candidate will be at New Brighton Community Market on Saturday from 12 noon - 2pm. And on Sunday at the Climate Action Campus Spring Market from 12 noon - 1pm

Madeleine Kane, Auckland Central candidate will be at the Grey Lynn Farmers Market on Sunday from 8:30am - 12:00pm, Grey Lynn Community Centre, 510 Richmond Rd

Sandra Kyle, Whanganui candidate will be at Whanganui River Market on Saturday from 10am - 1pm

