Only 12 Days To Go: Make Your Voice Heard In The 2023 General Election!

Monday, 2 October 2023, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Access Matters Aotearoa

There are only 12 days until the 2023 New Zealand General Election – but you can start voting today!

“Change never happens at the pace we think it should. It happens over years of people joining together, strategizing, sharing, and pulling all the levers they possibly can. Gradually, excruciatingly slowly, things start to happen, and then suddenly, seemingly out of the blue, something will tip.” Judith Heumann

The 2023 General Election is fast approaching on Saturday 14 October, and guess what? You can cast an early, or advance vote, TODAY!

Exercise your right to choose the leaders and representatives you believe in - those who will champion your vision for a more accessible and inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand. Every vote counts, and it's your way to advocate for a brighter tomorrow.

Make sure you enrol to vote, so that your voice is heard and counted. The Electoral Commission - Te Kaitiaki Take Kōwhiri provides accessible information to support your enrolment in alternative formats such as Easy Read, large print, audio, Braille and New Zealand Sign Language. Enrol now and let's build a better, inclusive future together!

Visit the Electoral Commission for enrolment information in alternative formats.

Disability Scorecard

Have you explored where the main parties stand on key disability policies? You can gain policy insights from the 2023 Disability Issues Scorecard by CCS Disability Action and Disabled Persons Assembly. They've compiled vital information from seven major political parties to keep you informed in the lead up to the general election.

Policies cover critical areas like a rewrite of the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill – in co-design with disabled people – to include enforceable accessibility standards, a disability allowance increase, improvements in public transport accessibility, and enhanced accessibility in state housing and private new builds, among other important topics.

We strongly recommend that people with disabilities – and their whānau, and those passionate about justice, fairness and equity – take the time to educate themselves on where the political parties stand. It can make a real difference.

Check out the 2023 Disability Issues Scorecard

Add your voice to build an inclusive education system for all!

Access Matters Aotearoa stands united with 66 national organisations from across the education and disability sectors, urging all political parties to step up for a better education system this election. Every child deserves the opportunity to attend their local school or early childhood setting – to learn, grow, participate in social and sporting activities, camps, and more. Our ākonga should leave school equipped to contribute positively to society. It's an ambitious goal, but a necessary one.

We need to establish empowering legislation that clearly defines inclusive education and reasonable accommodation. You can add your voice by joining us for IHC's online political forum on Friday 6 October, 6:00-7:00pm.

Hear directly from political parties and question them about their strategies to create an inclusive education system that caters to EVERYONE.

Each party will outline their plans in a 5-minute address, followed by an interactive Q&A session.

Forum Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85115309394?pwd=VmVtYUZ5TzhlWW1BQ2pGUUUrQUdlUT09#success

Triple the vote

In 2023 New Zealand General Election, you possess the ability to not only vote for leadership deeply committed to disability rights, but to also triple the vote! Voting is a powerful tool, and boosting its impact is straightforward. We encourage you to engage in meaningful conversations with at least three people and urge them to vote. Research indicates that people most heed the opinions of those they trust, making your influence pivotal.

Duty, you might like to select three friends or family members who:

  • prioritise equity and disability rights
  • may not be planning to vote, or
  • are undecided

and extend them a friendly hand and voice. You can explain why this election holds personal significance for you, and help motivate them to get out and vote. Let's make our collective voices resonate louder than ever!

Be sure to follow us on X / Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi engari he toa takitini.

It is not my strength alone, but the strength of many that contributes to my success.

