National Heading Into Election With No Credible Climate Policies
Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Vote for Climate
Climate campaigners are alarmed that the National Party
has presented voters with no credible policies for
responding to climate change.
Spokesperson Emily
Sutton said "Climate change is here. The world is suffering
unprecedented storms, floods and fires, and New Zealand
incurred billions of dollars damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.
Yet National's main response is to cancel climate policies
put in place to reduce emissions." (e.g. the ban on new oil
and gas exploration).
"Instead the National Party has
cobbled together a list of new policies that include
unproven technologies (eg GMO grasses) and future emission
targets with no credible plan for how to reach the targets.
Meanwhile one of its signature policies, all around the
country, is to build new roads."
"If this was an issue
National took seriously -- for instance responding to calls
for action from the farming sector -- we could expect strong
and urgent policies. In comparison, National's response to
the climate crisis feels token and out of touch with
reality."
“The climate can’t wait! We need
policies that act now and we have the solutions: less coal,
less oil and less gas, a strong ETS, more public transport
and ending over-intensive farming. It's not rocket
science."
