National Heading Into Election With No Credible Climate Policies

Climate campaigners are alarmed that the National Party has presented voters with no credible policies for responding to climate change.

Spokesperson Emily Sutton said "Climate change is here. The world is suffering unprecedented storms, floods and fires, and New Zealand incurred billions of dollars damage from Cyclone Gabrielle. Yet National's main response is to cancel climate policies put in place to reduce emissions." (e.g. the ban on new oil and gas exploration).

"Instead the National Party has cobbled together a list of new policies that include unproven technologies (eg GMO grasses) and future emission targets with no credible plan for how to reach the targets. Meanwhile one of its signature policies, all around the country, is to build new roads."

"If this was an issue National took seriously -- for instance responding to calls for action from the farming sector -- we could expect strong and urgent policies. In comparison, National's response to the climate crisis feels token and out of touch with reality."

“The climate can’t wait! We need policies that act now and we have the solutions: less coal, less oil and less gas, a strong ETS, more public transport and ending over-intensive farming. It's not rocket science."

