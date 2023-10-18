Auditor General Report Highlights Need For Tough Action From New Government On Public Service
Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the Auditor General's comments in his
2022/23 annual report that “It is still too hard to to
tell what New Zealanders are receiving for about $160
billion of central government expenditure each year, and
whether or not this is value for money", Taxpayers'
Union Head of Campaigns, Callum Purves,
said:
"This report is a strong challenge to an
outgoing government where spending was clearly out of
control. The Auditor General's comments will echo the
sentiments of many Kiwis who see the Government spending
more money, feel the pain of higher inflation and taxes, but
see little in the way of improvement to public
services.
"Parliament's Standing Orders Committee has
recommended an inquiry into performance reporting, but this
simply does not go far enough. In the election, National
promised to reintroduce targets across the public sector
while ACT pledged to hold chief executives accountable for
the performance of their departments. This report simply
reiterates the importance of making good on these
promises."
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions
As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More
Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More