Taxpayers' Union Welcomes Chief Ombudsman's Report On Council Workshops
Thursday, 26 October 2023, 1:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers' Union endorses the recommendations
made within the Chief Ombudsman’s report on council
workshops. This investigation underscores serious issues,
notably the confusion arising from varied terminology and
the trend of workshops seemingly shrouded in
secrecy.
Oliver Bryan, Investigations Coordinator at
the Taxpayers’ Union, said, "The findings of this reports
are a watershed moment. Councils have, for far too long,
operated what can appear as 'shadowy' meetings,
circumventing the very tenets of transparency. The public
has a right to know how their hard-earned money is used and
how pivotal decisions are shaped."
"The 'open by
default' directive is paramount. Workshops should be
accessible to the public barring compelling reason to the
contrary."
“Many councils don’t maintain records
of workshops as they argue that no decisions are made, but
often a direction of travel is set that can be difficult to
unwind by the time the public is allowed in the
room.”
Currently, Chris Hipkins is serving as a place-holder leader until other colleagues do the numbers and figure out their capacity for taking on what can be a highly stressful and thankless role in opposition. On his career record to date, Hipkins’ skills and instincts are far better suited to the role of opposition leader than Prime Minister. For much of 2024 at least, Hipkins could make life a misery for Christopher Luxon in Parliament. That’s small comfort though. Relatively few people (other than the political tragics) tune in regularly to Question Time. Also, given the scale of Labour’s defeat, the Hipkins brand has taken a serious hammering. More