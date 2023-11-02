Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Make It 16 Launches Petition Calling On The New Government To Keep The Voting Age Bill Alive

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Make It 16

Make It 16 has just launched its “Don’t Kill the Bill” petition, calling on the new National-Led Government not to drop the Electoral (Lowering Voting Age for Local Elections and Polls) Amendment Bill, which would lower the voting age for local elections to 16. The Bill was introduced late in the last term following the Supreme Court’s declaration that the voting age of 18 was age discrimination that the Government had failed to justify, the Review into the Future of Local Government’s recommendation to implement the change, and years of campaigning from young people around the country. The soon-to-be-constituted Justice Select Committee has recently closed public submissions on the Bill.

“The message from young people is clear: the new Government must continue and pass the Bill to lower the voting age for local elections” says Make It 16 Co-Director Thomas Brocherie (he/him).

“We are launching this petition because democracy should not be a partisan issue, and the fundamental right of young people to vote should not hang on the result of an election we were barred from participating in.

“We call on members of the new Government to recognise our human rights, the recommendation of the expert Review into the Future of Local Government, and the calls of the Christchurch, Wellington, Kapiti, Dunedin, Porirua, Hutt, and Selwyn Councils and lower the voting age for local elections to 16.

“We have heard sometimes that it is for Parliament, rather than the Courts, to decide the voting age. While the Supreme Court’s declaration carries a significant legal and moral weight, that is true as far as it goes. But Parliament must decide, and we are calling on the Government to make sure that can happen.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The Government needs a bloody good reason to breach our rights, but there just isn’t one. In fact, lowering the voting has been proven overseas to improve voter turnout, meaning it can turn around New Zealand’s woeful 40% turnout in local elections. The best option is therefore just to let us vote in local elections.”

Notes

The Bill itself can be found here: https://bills.parliament.nz/v/6/0aba4b2e-edc6-4a27-c01a-08db9d132713?Tab=history

The Review into the Future of Local Government’s final report can be found here: https://www.futureforlocalgovernment.govt.nz/assets/future-for-local-government-final-report.pdf

Turnout figures for the 2022 local elections are summarised here: https://www.votelocal.co.nz/final-voter-turnout-results/

Dunedin City Council endorsed lowering the voting age in its submission to the Review into the Future of Local Government. Christchurch City Council has supported lowering the voting age to 16 since early 2020 when it submitted in support of the change to Justice Select Committee’s review into the 2019 local elections (which it repeated in the review of the 2022 local elections). Wellington City Council has advocating for lowering the voting age to 16 in its Children and Young People Strategy from 2021. Hutt City, Porirua City, and Kapiti Coast District Councils all passed resolutions in December last year supporting lowering the voting age to 16. Selwyn District Council told the Review into the Future of Local Government that “Lowering the voting age to 16 gives life to intergenerational decision-making.”

Dr Jan Eichhorn and Dr Christine Hübner did research on the impact of lowering the voting age on voter turnout in Scotland and found that not only do 16/17 year-olds turnout at higher rates, but also people who vote for the first time at 16/17 are more likely to vote later in life https://www.sps.ed.ac.uk/votes-at-16-in-scotland-study

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Make It 16 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Breaking Up The Supermarket Duopoly

Someone better tell Mark Mitchell, because the two big supermarket gangs – the New World Crips and the Countdown Bloods – seem to be operating with flagrant disregard for the revised version of section 36 of the Commerce Act 1986. Arguably, their market dominance and related business practices are bad for consumers, and bad for competition. Good decent Kiwi shoppers are having to buy the essentials at exorbitant prices because… There aren’t enough regulatory cops on the supermarket beat that are willing and able to stop them. More


 
 

Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed: Optimism Ahead

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 