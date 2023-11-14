Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Memo To Incoming Government: Don’t Forget About The Environment

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 5:19 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society is calling on all parties to prioritise care for our country’s natural environment in their coalition agreements.

“No government has a mandate to increase pollution or species extinctions in this country. But some manifesto commitments could lead to those perilous outcomes,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“On freshwater management, some of the offerings reflect a lack of understanding of how the new reform process will work. Regional councils are now preparing new freshwater plans. They will give effect to national bottom-lines as well as include catchment-based time-bound targets developed with affected landowners. This process must continue at pace. Slowing down or weakening water quality limits will lead to more pollution for longer and that’s not what New Zealanders expect.

“In Aotearoa New Zealand there are around 4,000 native species threatened or at risk of extinction. This is deeply concerning. We finally have national direction in place aimed at protecting nature on private land. Promises to repeal or weaken the National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity are ill-considered. This area of policy needs consistent direction over time, along with commitments for pest eradication. The government could assist by developing incentives to help landowners protect and restore indigenous biodiversity and habitats.

“On climate change, National’s commitment to meeting our emissions reduction targets is very welcome. But those targets need the right policy settings to get there, otherwise the promise is a chimera. Diverting funding for emissions reductions into tax cuts needs a rethink and exotic forest offsets need recalibration to prioritise gross emissions reductions. The Climate Change Commission needs continuing support and proposals to dismantle it should be rejected.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“All parties have had a swipe at the resource management system with varying degrees of radicalism. This is where some serious, deep thinking is required, or we will head into a decade or more of uncertainty. It’s just silly to completely reject all the policy development that’s taken place over the past 5 years and start over. Parliament needs to come to a broad consensus on the way forward. By all means, speed up decision-making, including for renewables, and fine-tune what’s there, but don’t throw the new laws out. The Spatial Planning Act has great potential to speed up infrastructure delivery.

“Our marine environment is one of the largest in the world. Its management needs fundamental reform. We need to shift towards ecosystem-based management for fisheries; implement more marine protected areas including around the Kermadecs; review the Quota Management System; transition away from harmful bottom trawling; and rethink the institutional arrangements for oceans management. National is well-placed to provide real leadership on this bundle of issues.

“In short, the incoming government could be very good for our environment - or very bad. All these issues need careful consideration during the coalition-building negotiations. It’s not just about tax. Those agreements will set our environmental priorities for the next 3 years. We should be clever enough to provide for our economic welfare without harming our natural world,” Mr Taylor concluded.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Prescription Fees Are No Way To Fund Cancer Drugs

Who is this Christopher Luxon fellow, really? Over the past two years, we have had so many invitations to find the pearl in the oyster. Alas, Luxon has been more like one of those bad first dates that keep on asking for a chance to start again, and again, and all those attempted re-sets do is remind you why it was never going to work out. Now that he’s moved in next door as the Prime Minister... We all have to make the best of it though, right..? More


 
 
Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. More


Auckland Business Chamber: Post-Election Business Sentiments Revealed

The Auckland Business Chamber has conducted a post-election Business Confidence Survey, offering a snapshot of the sentiments and priorities among Auckland businesses. “The results reveal significant changes in business confidence among Auckland businesses compared to our previous survey. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 