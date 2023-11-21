Blind Low Vision NZ’s Response To The Election Outcome

Blind Low Vision NZ wishes to respond to the Coalition Government of National, ACT and NZ First. As is our policy, our team is eager to work with all elected representatives to create a better world for our community, and help people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision live the life that they choose.

Dan Shepherd, spokesperson for Blind Low Vision NZ said, "As an organisation dedicated to serving the best interests of the blind and low vision community, we will work with the 54th Parliament to create a more equitable world.”

“We look forward to working with the National Party to implement their recommendation that the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill be withdrawn, and a new bill drafted that aligns more closely with the expectations of the disability sector,” Dan continued. “We are grateful for the support we receive and for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact.”

Blind Low Vision NZ are, however, troubled by The ACT Party’s proposal to abolish the Human Rights Commission. The Commission is one of only mechanisms that disabled people currently have in place to address the human rights violations that regularly affect them.

CCS Disability Action and Disabled Persons Assembly NZ (DPA's) pre-election scorecard highlighted that several parties that will form the new Parliament are undecided on key issues for disabled people and their families.

“We urge the parties in the 54th Parliament to take action on issues that currently prevent disabled people, and ultimately all New Zealanders, from realising their potential,” says Shepherd.

About Blind Low Vision NZ

Every day, an average of nine New Zealanders turn to Blind Low Vision NZ for support with vision loss. We provide emotional and practical support, so that people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision can keep working and living independently.

We also advocate for accessible and inclusive communities. We believe people with vision loss deserve equal access to public spaces, information, and careers. This is made possible through education and removing barriers. At Blind Low Vision NZ we believe no goal is too big or small.

