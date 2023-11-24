Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EMA Welcomes Announcement Of New Coalition Government; Urges It To Get To Work

Friday, 24 November 2023, 12:00 pm
Press Release: EMA

The EMA today welcomed the announcement of the new coalition government and says it looks forward to working with closely with incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Regulation David Seymour.

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says that now the governing relations have been finalised, it is important that the coalition gets down to work and delivers the change New Zealanders voted for.

"The message from our members is clear. We need the incoming government to deliver the policies that make doing business easier so we can help drive New Zealand’s economic recovery," says O’Riley.

"What business needs most is certainty. That means a clear economic plan that rebuilds confidence in the economy and supports increased investment, innovation and entrepreneurship. A successful economy also funds the improvements we need in our education and health systems.

"We need to see a rolling back the red tape that is holding business back and the introduction of the right tax incentives to encourage investment, from both domestic and foreign investment. That is why we welcome the appointment David Seymour as the new Minister of Regulation.

"We also need to improve the flexibility of our labour market and we look forward to working with incoming Minster of Workplace Relations and Safety Brooke van Velden to achieve this. We will be encouraging the new Minister to urgently scrap the Fair Pay Agreement legislation, which risks taking our employment relations framework back to the 1970s, as well as reintroducing 90-day trials for all firms to support more people into work.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We also need to develop a plan to address areas of ongoing skills shortages. This include relooking at our immigration settings, supporting New Zealanders to reskill into those areas where there is demand, and pivoting our education system to better prepare our young people for the jobs of tomorrow. For this reason, we are strongly supportive of Erica Stanford being made both Minister of Education and Minister of Immigration, which will allow greater coordination between these two important portfolios.

"We also welcome the reintroduction of the $1.2 billion regional infrastructure fund to support capital investment in our regions, especially Northland, Coromandel and the Eastern Bay of the Plenty. New Zealand urgently needs better infrastructure, and we are hopeful that the infrastructure fund can support some badly needed projects in our regions.

"We also need to make it easier to build things in New Zealand by relooking at our resource management legislation. We can’t continue to have important infrastructure and housing projects held up for years by an overly bureaucratic approval process. We will be new government to move quickly but carefully in this area."

O’Riley says that the EMA and its members look forward to supporting the new coalition in any way that it can as it looks to implement its policy programme.

"The opportunity for New Zealand is enormous. While the current economic conditions are challenging, we know that with the right settings, business can drive our economic recovery and deliver the high-paying jobs, taxes and productivity gains to lift our living standards," says O’Riley.

"The EMA is ready to roll up its sleeves and get to work alongside the new coalition to help deliver the change that New Zealanders voted for."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All New Zealanders

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all New Zealanders, incoming PM Christopher Luxon says - “Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country.”" More

ALSO:


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 