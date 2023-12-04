Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Wins Fossil Of The Day At COP28 For Oil Exploration Plans

Monday, 4 December 2023, 10:00 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

The New Zealand Government has suffered the ignominy of ‘winning’ the first Fossil of the Day award at the Dubai COP28 climate conference for its plan to overturn the ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration.

"This is no joke," says Greenpeace Aotearoa’s head of campaigns Amanda Larsson. "With the Luxon-led Government’s extremist position on oil exploration, New Zealand risks becoming a Pacific pariah."

"Already the President of Palau has slammed New Zealand over it, Vanuatu’s Climate Change Minister has called on them to rethink the plan, and Germany's top climate diplomat spoke out to say reopening New Zealand to offshore oil and gas exploration would go against science and economics," says Larsson.

"We can see the climate crisis unfolding in real-time all around us, with communities here in Aotearoa and in the Pacific suffering worsening impacts from storms, slips, rising sea levels and droughts.

"New oil and gas exploration threatens to throw more fuel on the fire. Even the conservative International Energy Agency has clearly said that there can be no new oil and gas expansion if we are to avoid runaway climate change."

Climate Action Network International presented the award in Dubai and asked whether New Zealand’s new Change Minister, Simon Watts, didn’t hear the climate alarm bells ringing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"He may underestimate the devastating climate consequences of this decision, but we, and their Pacific island neighbours in Palau, who slammed his intentions as tragic, certainly do not," said Muhammed Saidykhan of CAN.

Greenpeace Aotearoa has launched an open letter to the oil and gas industry, promising to resist any attempt to conduct oil exploration in Aotearoa. Over 15,000 people have signed on since it was launched in October.

Also at COP28, more than 100 countries - including Australia - signed a pledge promising to treble world renewable energy use by 2030, but the New Zealand government is not among them.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else and complaining that he's inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us would describe his own coalition agreements, 100-Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 