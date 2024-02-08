Call For Government To Become HIV History Makers At Big Gay Out 2024

The biggest and gayest Rainbow festival in Aotearoa is set to be one of the highlight events of the Auckland Pride calendar.

Burnett Foundation Aotearoa Chief Executive Joe Rich says that this year’s festival will be as important as ever for the rainbow and takatāpui communities of Aotearoa.

The National HIV Action Plan has established the ambitious goal of being the first nation in the world to eliminate both local HIV transmissions and deaths due to AIDS-related causes and ensure people living with HIV have healthy lives free from stigma and discrimination.

“We are calling on our Government and Parliament to work with us to achieve this goal and become HIV History Makers. This is a huge goal we believe is achievable but needs government funding and support to make it happen,” says Mr. Rich.

Politicians will once again take to the main stage to answer questions pertinent to the implementation of the HIV Action Plan and the sexual and reproductive health of the rainbow and tākatapui communities of Aotearoa.

“We know there are unmet health needs for our communities, including our trans whānau. Our Government needs to ensure that queer people’s health and wellbeing is on the policy agenda,” says Mr. Rich.

The day will also be about celebrating queer music and arts with an incredible line-up on the Durex Mainstage, hosted by local legend and Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner Kita Mean.

“We have two amazing acts headlining this year, Parson James (US) and local legend Lady Shaka. Joining them on the mainstage will be a lineup of queer excellence: Ahakoa Te Aha, Auckland Philharmonia, Te Tiwhas, This Way North, Pati AF, ATARANGI, and Vercetti.”

Other things to look forward to are the iconic market and community stalls, Big Gay Dance Party, House of Aitu’s ‘Thirst Trap Ball’, delightful food and beverage options, dogs of all breeds, and drag queens galore.

Big Gay Out has been running for over two decades. It remains a free event thanks to meaningful partnerships with organisations, funding from granting bodies, and generous donations.

Event info:

• Big Gay Out 2024

• Sunday 18 February 2024, 12pm – 7pm

• Location – Coyle Park, Pt Chevalier, Auckland

• Info and free tickets – www.biggayout.co.nz

• Headliners – Parson James, Lady Shaka.

• Free HIV and STI rapid testing

