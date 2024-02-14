Media Statement From Regan & Rachel Cunliffe

The last six years of our lives have been very, very hard. We have endured ongoing and significant harm caused by Helensville Primary School, members of the community, and others. Today, we have vindication with the decision from the Human Rights Review Tribunal following the hearing in August.

The Tribunal has issued a formal declaration that the Helensville Primary School Board interfered with our privacy. The Tribunal found that the Board’s actions materially contributed to, and clearly caused, humiliation, loss of dignity, and emotional harm. The Tribunal acknowledged the depth of distress we experienced was very clear in our evidence. Further, the approach taken by Mr Munro on behalf of the Board had the effect of causing us further distress and exacerbating the harm caused.

Schools are entrusted with the care of our children and people need to be able to trust that their schools act lawfully. And if any parent, for any reason, wishes to request information that they are legally entitled to, the school needs to provide it. Information that exposes a Board is not a reason to refuse it. Requiring a meeting as a precondition to providing information is also not a lawful reason to refuse it.

If something wrong is not challenged, it continues to be considered acceptable. This case was taken after serious false allegations were made by the Board and then information was withheld. As self-represented plaintiffs, we hope that this decision will strengthen the resolve of others standing up for their rights and for justice.

Our deepest gratitude goes to those who have been there for us during this difficult time.

We thank the Tribunal for recognising the impact of the Board’s actions.

Regan & Rachel Cunliffe

The decision is available at:

https://www.justice.govt.nz/assets/Documents/Decisions/NZHRRT-4-Cunliffe-v-Helensville-Primary-School-BOT.pdf

