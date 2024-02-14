Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Media Statement From Regan & Rachel Cunliffe

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Regan and Rachel Cunliffe

The last six years of our lives have been very, very hard. We have endured ongoing and significant harm caused by Helensville Primary School, members of the community, and others. Today, we have vindication with the decision from the Human Rights Review Tribunal following the hearing in August.

The Tribunal has issued a formal declaration that the Helensville Primary School Board interfered with our privacy. The Tribunal found that the Board’s actions materially contributed to, and clearly caused, humiliation, loss of dignity, and emotional harm. The Tribunal acknowledged the depth of distress we experienced was very clear in our evidence. Further, the approach taken by Mr Munro on behalf of the Board had the effect of causing us further distress and exacerbating the harm caused.

Schools are entrusted with the care of our children and people need to be able to trust that their schools act lawfully. And if any parent, for any reason, wishes to request information that they are legally entitled to, the school needs to provide it. Information that exposes a Board is not a reason to refuse it. Requiring a meeting as a precondition to providing information is also not a lawful reason to refuse it.

If something wrong is not challenged, it continues to be considered acceptable. This case was taken after serious false allegations were made by the Board and then information was withheld. As self-represented plaintiffs, we hope that this decision will strengthen the resolve of others standing up for their rights and for justice.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Our deepest gratitude goes to those who have been there for us during this difficult time.

We thank the Tribunal for recognising the impact of the Board’s actions.

Regan & Rachel Cunliffe

The decision is available at:

https://www.justice.govt.nz/assets/Documents/Decisions/NZHRRT-4-Cunliffe-v-Helensville-Primary-School-BOT.pdf

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Regan and Rachel Cunliffe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Five Of Luxon’s Gaza Absurdities


Earlier this week, PM Christopher Luxon met with 48 public service CEOs to make sure they were on board with his plans to cut spending on public services so that National can proceed to give the revenue away to those New Zealanders least in need. This wasn’t the only absurdity the PM has been promoting this week. There was Gaza. What a gift. On Gaza, Luxon is playing strictly to the home crowd. The issue gives him an opportunity to look prime ministerial: thoughtful, concerned, a man dealing with weighty matters of state; a peace maker even, for these troubled times...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 