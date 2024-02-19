Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Local MPs Set To Front Questions From Business Audience About Their First 100 Days In Government

Monday, 19 February 2024, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Waikato Chamber of Commerce

Local National MPs will front a business audience at an interactive event on March 4 to discuss their first 100 days in Government.

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce is hosting Grow Waikato – A Discussion on National’s 100 Day Plan. In attendance will be MP for Hamilton West Hon Tama Potaka, MP for Hamilton East Ryan Hamilton, and MP for Taupō Hon Louise Upston.

Tama is also the Minister for Conservation, Māori Development, Whānau Ora and Māori Crown Relations. Louise is the Minister for Child Poverty Reduction, Community and Voluntary Sector, and Social Development and Employment.

Chamber CEO Don Good said the Government had outlined 49 actions in their 100-day plan.

“We’ll be asking MPs what has been achieved and how they are tracking in terms of their 100-day plan. Attendees can expect a dynamic and engaging discussion that delves into the priorities, challenges, and achievements shaping our region's future.

“It's an invaluable opportunity for our business community to directly engage with our elected representatives and gain a deeper understanding of how policy decisions impact our economic landscape."

The event will be interactive with audience participation and plenty of questions encouraged.

The event will be facilitated by former Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

Grow Waikato was originally founded by former Labour MP for Hamilton East Jamie Strange as a way to showcase key projects and developments in the Waikato region. When he indicated he would not be standing for election again, he worked with the Chamber to ensure the event would continue under the Chamber’s leadership.

Grow Waikato will be held on Monday 4 March from 4.30-6pm at The University of Waikato Pā, Gate 1, Knighton Rd, Hillcrest, Hamilton.

It is free to attend. To register visit https://www.waikatochamber.co.nz/events/.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National Passing Bad Policies Under Urgency


If National really had faith in its welfare policies, it wouldn’t be ramming them through Parliament under urgency – a step that means the policies can’t be exposed to select committee debate, public submissions, expert commentary, media scrutiny and all the normal democratic processes that this coalition appears to hold in contempt.
For example: Under urgency, the government has decided to index benefit increases in future to inflation, rather than to wages...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 