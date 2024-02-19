Local MPs Set To Front Questions From Business Audience About Their First 100 Days In Government

Local National MPs will front a business audience at an interactive event on March 4 to discuss their first 100 days in Government.

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce is hosting Grow Waikato – A Discussion on National’s 100 Day Plan. In attendance will be MP for Hamilton West Hon Tama Potaka, MP for Hamilton East Ryan Hamilton, and MP for Taupō Hon Louise Upston.

Tama is also the Minister for Conservation, Māori Development, Whānau Ora and Māori Crown Relations. Louise is the Minister for Child Poverty Reduction, Community and Voluntary Sector, and Social Development and Employment.

Chamber CEO Don Good said the Government had outlined 49 actions in their 100-day plan.

“We’ll be asking MPs what has been achieved and how they are tracking in terms of their 100-day plan. Attendees can expect a dynamic and engaging discussion that delves into the priorities, challenges, and achievements shaping our region's future.

“It's an invaluable opportunity for our business community to directly engage with our elected representatives and gain a deeper understanding of how policy decisions impact our economic landscape."

The event will be interactive with audience participation and plenty of questions encouraged.

The event will be facilitated by former Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

Grow Waikato was originally founded by former Labour MP for Hamilton East Jamie Strange as a way to showcase key projects and developments in the Waikato region. When he indicated he would not be standing for election again, he worked with the Chamber to ensure the event would continue under the Chamber’s leadership.

Grow Waikato will be held on Monday 4 March from 4.30-6pm at The University of Waikato Pā, Gate 1, Knighton Rd, Hillcrest, Hamilton.

It is free to attend. To register visit https://www.waikatochamber.co.nz/events/.

